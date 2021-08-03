Ric Flair Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested.

"I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me. I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I’m Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I’m In Right Now, Where I’m Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!"