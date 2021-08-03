There Was A WWE Production Error During Drew McIntyre's RAW Entrance

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Audio from Michael Cole, presumably calling a John Cena segment, heard during Drew McIntyre‘s entrance on August 2 WWE Raw. pic.twitter.com/5PvMUNXCCN

It has been speculated that WWE was piping in crowd sound, with Cole's voice but the production team actually made an error and the audio actually came from a Summerslam 2021 commercial which got overlayed on McIntyre’s entrance.

During Drew McIntyre’s entrance on Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Michael Cole’s voice could be heard even though he wasn’t on the show.

KENTA Wants A Match Against CM Punk

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrest[...] Aug 03 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA is calling for a match against CM Punk who is currently rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk last wrest[...]

Ric Flair Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Ab[...] Aug 03 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a statement on Twitter addressing his recent WWE release which he notes he requested. "I Am Officially Ab[...]

Non-Spoiler Match Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-tap[...] Aug 03 - Below is the non-spoiler card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Syfy. The show was pre-tap[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which airs at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below[...] Aug 03 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which airs at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below[...]

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Following Monday's RAW

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021[...] Aug 03 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, we now have three matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2021, which will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021[...]

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Being Released From WWE

The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of [...] Aug 03 - The Icon Sting has reacted to his longtime rival and friend Ric Flair departing WWE. Sting and Flair's rivalry goes back many decades to the days of [...]

Kevin Nash Names Hulk Hogan As The Greatest Worker Ever

Kevin Nash has named his fellow New World Order partner Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker ever during a discussion with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thomp[...] Aug 03 - Kevin Nash has named his fellow New World Order partner Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker ever during a discussion with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thomp[...]

100th Episode Of AEW Dark Airing Tonight On YouTube

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will celebrate its 100th on YouTube. The matches for the 100th show were taped at last week’s AEW Dynamite &[...] Aug 03 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will celebrate its 100th on YouTube. The matches for the 100th show were taped at last week’s AEW Dynamite &[...]

WATCH: John Cena And Miro Reunite At The Suicide Squad Premiere

Former WWE rivals John Cena and AEW TNT Champion Miro (Rusev) reunited at the United States premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night. Below is a[...] Aug 03 - Former WWE rivals John Cena and AEW TNT Champion Miro (Rusev) reunited at the United States premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night. Below is a[...]

SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

WWE will be airing aNOTHER taped episode of NXT tonight on Syfy due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on USA Network. Below are the full spoile[...] Aug 03 - WWE will be airing aNOTHER taped episode of NXT tonight on Syfy due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on USA Network. Below are the full spoile[...]

Dave Meltzer Gives More Details on Ric Flair's Release, Did Flair Request His Release or Was He Fired?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the WWE release of Ric Flair. According to Meltzer,[...] Aug 03 - Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the WWE release of Ric Flair. According to Meltzer,[...]

WWE Issues a Very Brief Official Statement on Ric Flair's Release

WWE has released a very brief official statement regarding the contractual release of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after the news broke yesterday that [...] Aug 03 - WWE has released a very brief official statement regarding the contractual release of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after the news broke yesterday that [...]

Nikki A.S.H. Defeats Charlotte Flair in No Holds Barred Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred M[...] Aug 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred M[...]

Reggie Retains His 24/7 Championship Against Akira Tozawa on Raw

WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie successfully defended his title against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...] Aug 02 - WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie successfully defended his title against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...]

Keith Lee Defeats NXT Champion Karrion Kross on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a much-needed victory, as he defeated the reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross after[...] Aug 02 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a much-needed victory, as he defeated the reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross after[...]

Omos Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

Tonight was not a very good night for "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle, as he suffered a tough loss at the hands of one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champio[...] Aug 02 - Tonight was not a very good night for "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle, as he suffered a tough loss at the hands of one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champio[...]

WWE Championship Match Now Made Official for SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has officially accepted the challenge of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for a match at SummerSlam. The legendary Gold[...] Aug 02 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has officially accepted the challenge of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for a match at SummerSlam. The legendary Gold[...]

Damian Priest & Ricochet Defeat John Morrison & U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw

After previously defeating John Morrison in a one-on-one match, Damian Priest defeated Morrison once again in a Tag Team Match, which saw Priest teami[...] Aug 02 - After previously defeating John Morrison in a one-on-one match, Damian Priest defeated Morrison once again in a Tag Team Match, which saw Priest teami[...]

Damian Priest Defeats John Morrison (w/ The Miz) on Monday Night Raw

Damian Priest continues to enjoy success on Monday Night Raw, as he picked up a victory over "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison on tonight's editio[...] Aug 02 - Damian Priest continues to enjoy success on Monday Night Raw, as he picked up a victory over "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison on tonight's editio[...]

Tamina Snuka Defeats Piper "Doudrop" Niven (w/ Eva Marie) on Raw

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka picked up a victory in singles action on tonight's Raw, as she managed to defeat Piper "Doudrop" Niven[...] Aug 02 - WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka picked up a victory in singles action on tonight's Raw, as she managed to defeat Piper "Doudrop" Niven[...]

Mace & T-Bar Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Monday Night Raw

In a rematch from last week's Raw, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor teamed up to take on Mace and T-Bar in a Tag Team Match. This week though, Mace and T-Bar g[...] Aug 02 - In a rematch from last week's Raw, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor teamed up to take on Mace and T-Bar in a Tag Team Match. This week though, Mace and T-Bar g[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Nia Jax (w/ Shayna Baszler) on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax by pinfall. During the match, Nia suffered a cut somewhere on her head [...] Aug 02 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax by pinfall. During the match, Nia suffered a cut somewhere on her head [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky by DQ on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre competed in a Handicap Match against Veer and Shanky. McIntyre got the win after J[...] Aug 02 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre competed in a Handicap Match against Veer and Shanky. McIntyre got the win after J[...]