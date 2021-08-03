Kevin Nash Names Hulk Hogan As The Greatest Worker Ever

Kevin Nash has named his fellow New World Order partner Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker ever during a discussion with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson on their 83 Weeks podcast.

Nash explained:

"People ask me who’s the greatest worker of all time? And I’ll say ‘Hulk Hogan.’ And they’re just like ‘What!?’ The number one thing about being a pro wrestler, is you have to, in my era, have to be able to go out there 300 nights a year, minimum and do this. That’s part of the job. And the one thing that I always knew, and I probably worked with Hulk 30 to 50 times in my life where we’ve been against each other doing something and I know for a matter of fact, a million percent, I would bet everything that I own, I am going to come back to the locker room in the exact same shape that I left it. And that’s the key to the work."

Kevin Nash vs. Hulk Hogan - WCW World Championship Match: Nitro, Jan. 4, 1999.