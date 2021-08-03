- Brick Aldridge vs. Jon Moxley - Madi Maxx vs. Hikaru Shida - Dante Martin w/Darius Martin vs. Eddie Kingston - Jack Evans w/Hardy Family Office vs. PAC w/Lucha Brothers & Alex Abrahantes - Reka Tehaka vs. Penelope Ford - Varsity Blonds, Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal w/Julia Hart vs. Matt Hardy, The Blade & The Acclaimed w/The Bunny - Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch - Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow - Kenzie Page vs. Tay Conti - The Wingmen w/Peter Avalon vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander - Chaos Project vs. Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes

You can watch the episode on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will celebrate its 100th on YouTube. The matches for the 100th show were taped at last week’s AEW Dynamite ‘Fight for the Fallen’ show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Following Monday's RAW

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Being Released From WWE

Kevin Nash Names Hulk Hogan As The Greatest Worker Ever

100th Episode Of AEW Dark Airing Tonight On YouTube

WATCH: John Cena And Miro Reunite At The Suicide Squad Premiere

SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

Dave Meltzer Gives More Details on Ric Flair's Release, Did Flair Request His Release or Was He Fired?

WWE Issues a Very Brief Official Statement on Ric Flair's Release

Nikki A.S.H. Defeats Charlotte Flair in No Holds Barred Raw Main Event

Reggie Retains His 24/7 Championship Against Akira Tozawa on Raw

Keith Lee Defeats NXT Champion Karrion Kross on Monday Night Raw

Omos Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

WWE Championship Match Now Made Official for SummerSlam

Damian Priest & Ricochet Defeat John Morrison & U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw

Damian Priest Defeats John Morrison (w/ The Miz) on Monday Night Raw

Tamina Snuka Defeats Piper "Doudrop" Niven (w/ Eva Marie) on Raw

Mace & T-Bar Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Monday Night Raw

Rhea Ripley Defeats Nia Jax (w/ Shayna Baszler) on Raw

Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky by DQ on Raw

Bill Goldberg Confronts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw, Spears MVP

Juventud Guerrera Is Ready For His Old Rival Chris Jericho

Two Names Not Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW

Speculation WWE Executive Was Released Due To Adam Cole Contractual Situation

