SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT On Syfy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2021

SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE NXT On Syfy

WWE will be airing aNOTHER taped episode of NXT tonight on Syfy due to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on USA Network.

Below are the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co.

- Ridge Holland defeated Ikemen Jiro. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan were at ringside for Holland. Post-match, Dunne cut a promo on Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.

- There was a backstage segment with Indi Hartwell receiving a drawing from Dexter Lumis. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were not happy with the gift. This set up Gargano vs. Lumis with the stipulation that Lumis must stop chasing Hartwell if Gargano wins.

- Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Fish.

-   The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. Knight walked out on Grimes during the match. Post-match, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. returned to console Grimes.

- NXT Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy.

- Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis defeated Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma via a DQ when Santos Escobar interfered with a steel chair. Post-match, Legado del Fantasma then attacked NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with a chair until Hit Row recovered.

- NXT Champion Karrion Kross came to the ring for a promo on Samoa Joe. Joe came out to confront him and ended up beating several security guards up.

- Love Her or Lose Her Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis. An upset Hartwell kissed Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis made out and then left together.


