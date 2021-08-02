Keith Lee Defeats NXT Champion Karrion Kross on Monday Night Raw

This is your night, @RealKeithLee . The @WWEUniverse stands with you. What a win over #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross on #WWERaw !! pic.twitter.com/lEDDiqNj9R

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a much-needed victory, as he defeated the reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross after a massive Spirit Bomb.

Nikki A.S.H. Defeats Charlotte Flair in No Holds Barred Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match. UN FREAKING BELIEVABLE!@MsCharlotteWWE se[...] Aug 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match. UN FREAKING BELIEVABLE!@MsCharlotteWWE se[...]

Reggie Retains His 24/7 Championship Against Akira Tozawa on Raw

WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie successfully defended his title against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. SPECTACULAR REGGIE!@ReginaldWWE#WWERaw pic[...] Aug 02 - WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie successfully defended his title against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. SPECTACULAR REGGIE!@ReginaldWWE#WWERaw pic[...]

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a much-needed victory, as he defeated the reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross after a massive Spirit Bomb. Float like a butterfly![...] Aug 02 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a much-needed victory, as he defeated the reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross after a massive Spirit Bomb. Float like a butterfly![...]

Omos Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

Tonight was not a very good night for "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle, as he suffered a tough loss at the hands of one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, the gigantic Omos. Bold strategy, Riddle! L[...] Aug 02 - Tonight was not a very good night for "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle, as he suffered a tough loss at the hands of one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, the gigantic Omos. Bold strategy, Riddle! L[...]

WWE Championship Match Now Made Official for SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has officially accepted the challenge of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for a match at SummerSlam. The legendary Goldberg will attempt to dethrone "The All Mighty WWE [...] Aug 02 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has officially accepted the challenge of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for a match at SummerSlam. The legendary Goldberg will attempt to dethrone "The All Mighty WWE [...]

Damian Priest & Ricochet Defeat John Morrison & U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw

After previously defeating John Morrison in a one-on-one match, Damian Priest defeated Morrison once again in a Tag Team Match, which saw Priest teaming with Ricochet and Morrison teaming with U.S. Ch[...] Aug 02 - After previously defeating John Morrison in a one-on-one match, Damian Priest defeated Morrison once again in a Tag Team Match, which saw Priest teaming with Ricochet and Morrison teaming with U.S. Ch[...]

Damian Priest Defeats John Morrison (w/ The Miz) on Monday Night Raw

Damian Priest continues to enjoy success on Monday Night Raw, as he picked up a victory over "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison on tonight's edition of Raw. The last ... splash? 💦Seems l[...] Aug 02 - Damian Priest continues to enjoy success on Monday Night Raw, as he picked up a victory over "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison on tonight's edition of Raw. The last ... splash? 💦Seems l[...]

Tamina Snuka Defeats Piper "Doudrop" Niven (w/ Eva Marie) on Raw

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka picked up a victory in singles action on tonight's Raw, as she managed to defeat Piper "Doudrop" Niven with a huge Samoan Drop after Doudrop was distrac[...] Aug 02 - WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka picked up a victory in singles action on tonight's Raw, as she managed to defeat Piper "Doudrop" Niven with a huge Samoan Drop after Doudrop was distrac[...]

Mace & T-Bar Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Monday Night Raw

In a rematch from last week's Raw, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor teamed up to take on Mace and T-Bar in a Tag Team Match. This week though, Mace and T-Bar got the win. UP NEXT on #WWERawCan @AliWWE &[...] Aug 02 - In a rematch from last week's Raw, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor teamed up to take on Mace and T-Bar in a Tag Team Match. This week though, Mace and T-Bar got the win. UP NEXT on #WWERawCan @AliWWE &[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Nia Jax (w/ Shayna Baszler) on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax by pinfall. During the match, Nia suffered a cut somewhere on her head and was noticeably bleeding. Swing and a miss f[...] Aug 02 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax by pinfall. During the match, Nia suffered a cut somewhere on her head and was noticeably bleeding. Swing and a miss f[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky by DQ on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre competed in a Handicap Match against Veer and Shanky. McIntyre got the win after Jinder Mahal used a chair on McIntyre, causing a di[...] Aug 02 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre competed in a Handicap Match against Veer and Shanky. McIntyre got the win after Jinder Mahal used a chair on McIntyre, causing a di[...]

Bill Goldberg Confronts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw, Spears MVP

In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg confronted MVP and "The All Mighty WWE Champion" Bobby Lashley. At the end of the segment, Goldberg speared MVP, who was [...] Aug 02 - In the opening segment of tonight's Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg confronted MVP and "The All Mighty WWE Champion" Bobby Lashley. At the end of the segment, Goldberg speared MVP, who was [...]

Juventud Guerrera Is Ready For His Old Rival Chris Jericho

Juventud Guerrera posted a video to his official Twitter to hype up his upcoming match with Chris Jericho on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. In the video, Guerrera sends a message to Jeric[...] Aug 02 - Juventud Guerrera posted a video to his official Twitter to hype up his upcoming match with Chris Jericho on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. In the video, Guerrera sends a message to Jeric[...]

Two Names Not Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW

A note on two names not backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW in Chicago has been revealed. PWInsider reports there is no sign of Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy (as expected) is not at the show due to his[...] Aug 02 - A note on two names not backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW in Chicago has been revealed. PWInsider reports there is no sign of Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy (as expected) is not at the show due to his[...]

Speculation WWE Executive Was Released Due To Adam Cole Contractual Situation

As reported last night the WWE contract of NXT star Adam Cole has reportedly expired. He agreed recently agreed to an extension to work through dates until SummerSlam/NXT TakeOver: 36, but what comes[...] Aug 02 - As reported last night the WWE contract of NXT star Adam Cole has reportedly expired. He agreed recently agreed to an extension to work through dates until SummerSlam/NXT TakeOver: 36, but what comes[...]

Ted DiBiase Recalls Who Created His 'Million Dollar Man' Gimmick

During a recent Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase recalled how his character was created. DiBiase revealed that Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and laid out how [...] Aug 02 - During a recent Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase recalled how his character was created. DiBiase revealed that Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and laid out how [...]

Samoa Joe Discusses How NXT Has Changed In Recent Years

During a recent interview on the WWE After the Bell podcast, Samoa Joe discussed how NXT today is different from how it was back when he first joined five years ago. Here is what he said: “I t[...] Aug 02 - During a recent interview on the WWE After the Bell podcast, Samoa Joe discussed how NXT today is different from how it was back when he first joined five years ago. Here is what he said: “I t[...]

Nick Hogan Thinking About Returning To The Ring

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online (transcription credit: Luis Pulido), Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan talked about never ruling out getting back in the ring. “Y[...] Aug 02 - During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online (transcription credit: Luis Pulido), Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan talked about never ruling out getting back in the ring. “Y[...]

Tyler Breeze Reveals His Least Favorite Time In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed on Matt Rehwoldt’s Straight Shooting podcast, during which he discussed his frustrations in WWE and advice he received early in his car[...] Aug 02 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed on Matt Rehwoldt’s Straight Shooting podcast, during which he discussed his frustrations in WWE and advice he received early in his car[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down UFC Twice Before Joining TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he turned down two UFC deals. Angle told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that he decided to join TNA over UFC in 2006. He said: “It got pretty s[...] Aug 02 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he turned down two UFC deals. Angle told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that he decided to join TNA over UFC in 2006. He said: “It got pretty s[...]

Ric Flair Scheduled To Appear On Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty

Ric Flair, who was released from WWE earlier today is scheduled to appear on Circle’s new series Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty this Thursday. The synopsis for the episode reads, "Kyle travels to[...] Aug 02 - Ric Flair, who was released from WWE earlier today is scheduled to appear on Circle’s new series Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty this Thursday. The synopsis for the episode reads, "Kyle travels to[...]

Becky Lynch Not Returning To WWE Anytime Soon

Becky Lynch fans will have to wait a little longer to see her back on WWE television. The former WWE Women's Champion is reportedly not expected to appear at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. Plan[...] Aug 02 - Becky Lynch fans will have to wait a little longer to see her back on WWE television. The former WWE Women's Champion is reportedly not expected to appear at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. Plan[...]

Braun Strowman Reveals His Left Leg Is Partially Paralyzed

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has revealed on Instagram that he has a partially paralyzed left leg. In a comment on the social media website, he noted his heavy lifting days are behind him beca[...] Aug 02 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has revealed on Instagram that he has a partially paralyzed left leg. In a comment on the social media website, he noted his heavy lifting days are behind him beca[...]

FOX and NBC Universal Not Happy With WWE Over Bray Wyatt's Release

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed in a tweet today that WWE TV networks (FOX and NBC Universal) are not happy Bray Wyatt was released from the company. One source told him, "Bray’s [...] Aug 02 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed in a tweet today that WWE TV networks (FOX and NBC Universal) are not happy Bray Wyatt was released from the company. One source told him, "Bray’s [...]