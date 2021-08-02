Ted DiBiase Recalls Who Created His 'Million Dollar Man' Gimmick

During a recent Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase recalled how his character was created.

DiBiase revealed that Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and laid out how it would work.

“So he [Vince] flies me and Melanie, my wife, and we get the red carpet treatment. First class, the limousine picks us up, takes us to the office. So he kinda laid it out there. He said the one person that everybody hates is someone by virtue of their wealth who thinks they’re better than everybody. They bully people with their wealth. I said, ‘I kinda hate guys like that myself.'”

“‘So what we’re gonna do is, we’re gonna try and make the public believe you’re really the guy.’ He said ‘we’re gonna fly you everywhere first class, you’re gonna have a limousine service every night, in every town.’ Then this guy comes walking in and counts out $2000 in brand new $100 bills and says ‘This is your flash cash. I don’t care if you buy a stick of gum pay for it with a $100 bill. People will really hate you, because you’ve got to make change for that. Go into a restaurant and announce yourself, tell everybody who you are and it’s they’re lucky day because you’re picking up the tab. And we’ll have somebody that’s always there with you, and he’ll go round and pick up all the cheques. You slap down the $100 bills and you bring us the receipt and we’ll replenish the money.'”

