Nick Hogan Thinking About Returning To The Ring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2021
During a recent interview with
Lucha Libre Online (transcription credit: Luis Pulido), Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan talked about never ruling out getting back in the ring.
“You know, I never rule it out. I think about it all the time and I never rule it out. There’s always a couple times a year where I take a break from the music schedule and I really think about how I want to carve some time over here (FSW in Las Vegas). Last year, actually, I made some plans to go and start getting in the ring to bounce around again because it’s been a couple of years. Right when I was going there, I dislocated my shoulder again and it put me out and, as soon as it healed, the music schedule picked up again and I did not make it over there.
“My shoulder is healed, but it’s a chronic dislocation and it gets affected real easy, so it needs an in-depth surgery to fix. It feels good right now and I have been thinking about going back there in FSW to get back in the ring and just get a little try-out to see what’s left, you know?”
