Ric Flair Scheduled To Appear On Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2021
Ric Flair, who was released from WWE earlier today is scheduled to appear on Circle’s new series Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty this Thursday.
The synopsis for the episode reads, "Kyle travels to Atlanta, Georgia to visit Flair, and he brings a familiar car with him to surprise “The Nature Boy.” After a trip down memory lane, Ric gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as the two chat over a meal at Uncle Jack’s Meat House"
