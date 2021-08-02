Braun Strowman Reveals His Left Leg Is Partially Paralyzed

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has revealed on Instagram that he has a partially paralyzed left leg.

In a comment on the social media website, he noted his heavy lifting days are behind him because his left leg is 15% paralyzed due to a back injury he suffered back in 2015.

Here is what he said:

"Awe my big dear lifting days are a lil behind me since my back injury in 2015. My left leg is around 15% paralyzed."

