AEW Rampage In Chicago Sells Out In 5 Minutes

AEW is on fire right now and doing great business.

The debut of AEW Rampage scheduled for August 20, 2021, from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois has sold out in just 5 minutes.

WrestleTix reported the general sale started at 11 AM ET and by 11:05 AM ET tickets were all gone. The company sold most of the tickets in a pre-sale last week.

Sales of tickets have been helped by rumors of CM Punk possibly signing with AEW.