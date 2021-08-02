Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon Reportedly Had A ‘Hot & Cold’ Relationship

Many within WWE and those that follow it are still baffled as to why WWE released one of their biggest Superstars Bray Wyatt a couple of days ago.

The official reason for Wyatt's departure is "budget cuts" although many do not believe that is the full story with some sources touting creative issues as a possible cause for a breakdown in relationships between Wyatt and WWE.

With regards to the relationship between Wyatt and Vince McMahon, PWInsider is reporting that the relationship between the two men "ran very hot and cold at times" which feeds into the recent report that Wyatt was protective over his character at certain points.

The report also notes that one source told them that WWE President Nick Khan and Kristina Salen (WWE’s Chief Financial Officer) are "obsessed" with cutting costs as much as possible despite all the recent record profits.