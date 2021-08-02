WWE Veteran Talent 'Don’t Feel Like Their Jobs Are Safe Any Longer'

The release of Bray Wyatt has many of the veteran talent worried in WWE according to a report from Fightful.

Wyatt's standing among his peers the fact he had been a top draw for the company especially in terms of merchandise since the introduction of his 'The Fiend' gimmick has worried some and they "don’t feel like their jobs are safe any longer."

WWE had always traditionally been about retaining talent, especially in their main event picture as not to lose them to completion, and just a couple of years ago the company was offering big lucrative to convince talent to stay.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, things have changed in regards to big-money deals, and the company isn't so worried about who they lose to the likes of AEW. The company is making "budget cuts" all over the shot and nobody knows what will happen next.