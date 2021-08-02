Cole has been in WWE since 2017, debuting on the NXT brand.

It is worth noting that Cole is in a relationship with AEW's Britt Baker.

The report states that his contract was actually up around the Great American Bash, but he signed an extension that would keep him in WWE until August.

It is being reported by Wrestling Inc that Adam Cole's contract expires shortly after this upcoming SummerSlam.

» More News From This Feed

Adam Cole's WWE Contract Expires This Month

It is being reported by Wrestling Inc that Adam Cole's contract expires shortly after this upcoming SummerSlam. The report states that his contract w[...] Aug 02 - It is being reported by Wrestling Inc that Adam Cole's contract expires shortly after this upcoming SummerSlam. The report states that his contract w[...]

Evil Uno Seemingly Responds To Fans Wanting Bray Wyatt To Join The Dark Order

The latest hot topic in the wrestling world has been WWE releasing Bray Wyatt, with fans immediately speculating on where "The Eater of Worlds" is hea[...] Aug 01 - The latest hot topic in the wrestling world has been WWE releasing Bray Wyatt, with fans immediately speculating on where "The Eater of Worlds" is hea[...]

AEW Joins Up With Wounded Warrior Project, Announces Fundraiser

All Elite Wrestling has recently announced a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, a group that aids veterans through their varying struggles.[...] Aug 01 - All Elite Wrestling has recently announced a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, a group that aids veterans through their varying struggles.[...]

Matthew Rehwoldt Thinks WWE Dropped The Ball On Vaudevillains

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt spoke about his time in WWE and why he feels The Vaudevillains ultimately[...] Aug 01 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt spoke about his time in WWE and why he feels The Vaudevillains ultimately[...]

Mojo Rawley Wanted 24/7 Championship To Become More Legitimate

Mojo Rawley was a guest on the Shooting Straight podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics. The first being what it was like to move away from [...] Aug 01 - Mojo Rawley was a guest on the Shooting Straight podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics. The first being what it was like to move away from [...]

CM Punk Should Have No Issue Using "Cult of Personality" If AEW Rumors Are True

The possibility of CM Punk joining AEW has been a hot rumor as of late. Following this hype, the band Living Colour, who performs "Cult of Personalit[...] Aug 01 - The possibility of CM Punk joining AEW has been a hot rumor as of late. Following this hype, the band Living Colour, who performs "Cult of Personalit[...]

Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley and Mystery Opponent Confirmed For NJPW Resurgence

The Good Brothers have accepted Jon Moxley's invitation for a tag-team match at NJPW Resurgence. Doc Gallows had this to say: "Oh, a mystery partn[...] Aug 01 - The Good Brothers have accepted Jon Moxley's invitation for a tag-team match at NJPW Resurgence. Doc Gallows had this to say: "Oh, a mystery partn[...]

World Famous CB Explains Why He Stopped Being Cheeseburger in ROH

As many fans are already aware, the ROH star known as Cheeseburger recently changed his ring name to World Famous CB. When asked why he made the chan[...] Aug 01 - As many fans are already aware, the ROH star known as Cheeseburger recently changed his ring name to World Famous CB. When asked why he made the chan[...]

The Young Bucks Want To Wrestle The New Day

The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio recently to the following: "One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remembe[...] Aug 01 - The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio recently to the following: "One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remembe[...]

Big E Asked To Name Most Underrated, Arrogant, Intelligent and Hard-Hitting WWE Superstars

During an interview with SPORTbible, Big E was asked who he believes is the most underrated performer in WWE. “That’s a very good quest[...] Aug 01 - During an interview with SPORTbible, Big E was asked who he believes is the most underrated performer in WWE. “That’s a very good quest[...]

Peacock Adds More Classic WWF and ECW 90s Wrestling Content

Peacock has added some new content to their WWE Network section. They are... * The Attitude Era (documentary) * ECW Hostile City Showdown 1994 *[...] Aug 01 - Peacock has added some new content to their WWE Network section. They are... * The Attitude Era (documentary) * ECW Hostile City Showdown 1994 *[...]

Bray Wyatt Possibly Reveals Name Of New Faction or Project

Following the news of WWE releasing Bray Wyatt from his contract, Wyatt has updated his Instagram bio to the following: “Kult of Windham comi[...] Aug 01 - Following the news of WWE releasing Bray Wyatt from his contract, Wyatt has updated his Instagram bio to the following: “Kult of Windham comi[...]

WWE Lightens Policy On "Mandatory Training" Policy For Performance Center

It seems as though the "mandatory training" decree that came down from WWE towards Performance Center talent. However, the reaction to this wasn't pos[...] Aug 01 - It seems as though the "mandatory training" decree that came down from WWE towards Performance Center talent. However, the reaction to this wasn't pos[...]

Trey Miguel Reveals He Filled WWE Game Create-a-Wrestler Rosters With TNA Talent

Trey Miguel sat down David Penzer on the Sitting Ringside podcast and spoke about who got him interested in the IMPACT Wrestling product. Amazing R[...] Aug 01 - Trey Miguel sat down David Penzer on the Sitting Ringside podcast and spoke about who got him interested in the IMPACT Wrestling product. Amazing R[...]

WWE Live Event From Milwaukee (7/31) Results

Fightful has reported the results of a WWE Live Event that took place yesterday on July 31st. Here are the results. * Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus [...] Aug 01 - Fightful has reported the results of a WWE Live Event that took place yesterday on July 31st. Here are the results. * Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus [...]

WWE Top 10 SummerSlam Title Wins Of The Past Decade

With SummerSlam approaching on August 21st, WWE has put out a top 10 of what they're saying are the top 10 greatest title wins in WrestleMania history[...] Aug 01 - With SummerSlam approaching on August 21st, WWE has put out a top 10 of what they're saying are the top 10 greatest title wins in WrestleMania history[...]

Adam Page Will Reportedly Not Have A Match At AEW All Out 2021

Adam Page is one of AEW's biggest names but according to a new report he will not be wrestling on the upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view. It was rece[...] Aug 01 - Adam Page is one of AEW's biggest names but according to a new report he will not be wrestling on the upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view. It was rece[...]

Could WWE SmackDown Expand To Three Hours?

For a little over nine years now WWE RAW on USA Network has been three hours, and many cite this as one of the key reasons they find the Monday night [...] Aug 01 - For a little over nine years now WWE RAW on USA Network has been three hours, and many cite this as one of the key reasons they find the Monday night [...]

AEW Files Trademark With Links To Owen Hart

AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "King Of Harts" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 28, 2021 Here is the description[...] Aug 01 - AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "King Of Harts" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 28, 2021 Here is the description[...]

Darby Allin Denies His Recent Dynamite Promo Was About CM Punk

During last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin got fans speculating as to the meaning of the promo he delivered during the broadcast. Allin m[...] Aug 01 - During last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin got fans speculating as to the meaning of the promo he delivered during the broadcast. Allin m[...]

Mark Henry Reveals Why Vince McMahon Almost Fired Owen Hart

During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Henry revealed how Owen Hart almost got fired by Vince McMahon over a prank gone wrong. Here is w[...] Jul 31 - During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Henry revealed how Owen Hart almost got fired by Vince McMahon over a prank gone wrong. Here is w[...]

Danny Limelight Done With AEW For The Foreseeable Future

Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During a[...] Jul 31 - Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During a[...]

AEW Star Fuels Speculation Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation[...] Jul 31 - Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation[...]

Former WWE Superstars Debuts At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming

During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming pay-per-view, a mixed tag team tournament is taking place to crown the “King & Queen&rdqu[...] Jul 31 - During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming pay-per-view, a mixed tag team tournament is taking place to crown the “King & Queen&rdqu[...]