Evil Uno Seemingly Responds To Fans Wanting Bray Wyatt To Join The Dark Order

The latest hot topic in the wrestling world has been WWE releasing Bray Wyatt, with fans immediately speculating on where "The Eater of Worlds" is headed next. Many fans have been fantasy booking Wyatt coming into AEW to lead The Dark Order, much like his former Wyatt Family partner Brodie Lee did.

Evil Uno, the mouth piece for the Dark Order, took to Twitter to respond to this current hype.

Release

"He should join Dark Order"

Repeat — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 31, 2021

Many fans have pointed out that AEW are adamant about Brodie Lee Jr. being the leader of The Dark Order, and Wyatt himself updated his Instagram bio hyping the upcoming "The Cult of Windham." So it doesn't seem likely that The Dark Order is where he will go, but that doesn't mean there isn't still a possibility of Wyatt going to AEW.