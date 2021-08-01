WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mojo Rawley Wanted 24/7 Championship To Become More Legitimate
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 01, 2021
Mojo Rawley was a guest on the Shooting Straight podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics.
The first being what it was like to move away from the Hype gimmick.
“I think I wasn’t allowed to say the word ‘hype’ at any point. They wanted me to get completely away from that. If that’s what they want, of course, we’ll do it, but for me, I was like, ‘my hype is the one thing people know me for.’ Still, to do this day, I stopped doing the ‘hype’ thing four or five years ago and that’s still the only thing people remember from me. I was like, ‘we shouldn’t get away from that. If you want me to be tough and serious, we can still do that under the hype umbrella and pivot,’ but they wanted me to segue out of it. Of course, once you take away everything that makes me special and unique, I’m just another tough guy and there’s nothing there to grasp onto.”
He revealed that he wanted the 24/7 Championship to become more serious.
“Eventually, we get to the 24/7 stuff. My pitch, that they actually loved at first, was I was tired of the 24/7 being a joke title. R-Truth killed it and it was so funny and entertaining, but you can’t have Truth doing the same thing every week with the same antics and the same script and the same 30 guys chasing him for no reason,” he said. “I was like, ‘let’s take the fun away and let’s make it more like the hardcore title and we’ll get serious with it. I’ll be the first one to not run away and I’ll try and defend it. We can get nasty with it.’ The hardcore title is what the fans thought we were bringing back in the first place. I told that to Vince and he loved it. He said, ‘We’ll start it next week.’ I tried to not pitch Vince too much so I wasn’t one of those guys always in there complaining and pitching stuff that might not work. This was one that I thought would work and he went for it. We started doing that. First person to not run and hide with the title. Cut some promos online that were received well because I knew I wasn’t going to get promo time on TV, but I always did well with my internet promos. Literally, I won the title and a week later, after this whole campaign to not need help or run away, they bring in [Riddick Moss] to watch my back. I was like, ‘what the hell? This is the opposite of everything we set up and what fans were excited about.’ I wasn’t mad because I love [Moss]. He works so hard and was finally getting a shot at the main roster. He’s a guy that isn’t built for NXT. Those athletes that didn’t work the Indies, they have a harder time in NXT. They put us together and we were going to make it work.”
And of course, he spoke about when he returned to the Hype gimmick and brought in Rob Gronkowski.
“We were trying to set up something with Gronk at Mania. We were going to do some matches before the world shutdown and he went back to football. We started with [Moss] and had to cut that programing. I think the plan was for me, [Moss], and Truth to do a triple threat at Mania or some 24/7 Behind the Scenes match. Something that was different. We had to scrap all that on the fly. Part of me was like, ‘I should’ve pitched this Gronk stuff until after Mania,’ but we knew we wanted to bring him in before Mania. Part of it is on me pitching stuff, but you know how the machine is; every week, you show up and you don’t know what you are. At one point, I was flip-flopping between face and heel every week. I do what I’m told, but guys don’t know. I went from being a heel to showing back up on SmackDown after three years on Raw and was told, ‘Just go back to Stay Hype Mojo,’ the same day.”
Aug 01 - The latest hot topic in the wrestling world has been WWE releasing Bray Wyatt, with fans immediately speculating on where "The Eater of Worlds" is headed next. Many fans have been fantasy booking Wyat[...]
Aug 01 - All Elite Wrestling has recently announced a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, a group that aids veterans through their varying struggles. AEW took to Twitter to announce the partnership [...]
Aug 01 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt spoke about his time in WWE and why he feels The Vaudevillains ultimately didn't live up to their hype on the main roster.
[...]
Aug 01 - The possibility of CM Punk joining AEW has been a hot rumor as of late. Following this hype, the band Living Colour, who performs "Cult of Personality", followed AEW on social media recently, which h[...]
Aug 01 - The Good Brothers have accepted Jon Moxley's invitation for a tag-team match at NJPW Resurgence. Doc Gallows had this to say: "Oh, a mystery partner in Los Angeles, California at the LA Coliseum. [...]
Aug 01 - As many fans are already aware, the ROH star known as Cheeseburger recently changed his ring name to World Famous CB. When asked why he made the change during an interview with Wrestling Inc, CB has [...]
Aug 01
The Young Bucks Want To Wrestle The New Day The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio recently to the following: "One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remember this bio." This is the same sentence structur[...]
Aug 01 - The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio recently to the following: "One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remember this bio." This is the same sentence structur[...]
Aug 01 - Peacock has added some new content to their WWE Network section. They are... * The Attitude Era (documentary) * ECW Hostile City Showdown 1994 * ECW The Doctor Is In 1996 * The Greatest Stars o[...]
Aug 01 - It seems as though the "mandatory training" decree that came down from WWE towards Performance Center talent. However, the reaction to this wasn't positive and, according to this report from Fightful,[...]
Aug 01 - Trey Miguel sat down David Penzer on the Sitting Ringside podcast and spoke about who got him interested in the IMPACT Wrestling product. Amazing Red and The Motor City Machine Guns. I remember the[...]
Aug 01
WWE Live Event From Milwaukee (7/31) Results Fightful has reported the results of a WWE Live Event that took place yesterday on July 31st. Here are the results. * Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus * Bobby Portis joined The New Day for their match.[...]
Aug 01 - Fightful has reported the results of a WWE Live Event that took place yesterday on July 31st. Here are the results. * Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus * Bobby Portis joined The New Day for their match.[...]
Aug 01 - With SummerSlam approaching on August 21st, WWE has put out a top 10 of what they're saying are the top 10 greatest title wins in WrestleMania history. 10. Charlotte Flair wins the SmackDown wome[...]
Aug 01 - Adam Page is one of AEW's biggest names but according to a new report he will not be wrestling on the upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view. It was recently reported that AEW has no plans for Page to ch[...]
Aug 01
Could WWE SmackDown Expand To Three Hours? For a little over nine years now WWE RAW on USA Network has been three hours, and many cite this as one of the key reasons they find the Monday night flagship hard to sit through. It now appears WWE [...]
Aug 01 - For a little over nine years now WWE RAW on USA Network has been three hours, and many cite this as one of the key reasons they find the Monday night flagship hard to sit through. It now appears WWE [...]
Aug 01
AEW Files Trademark With Links To Owen Hart AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "King Of Harts" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 28, 2021 Here is the description: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestlin[...]
Aug 01 - AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "King Of Harts" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 28, 2021 Here is the description: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestlin[...]
Aug 01 - During last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin got fans speculating as to the meaning of the promo he delivered during the broadcast. Allin mentioned the 'best in the world' during a promo an[...]
Jul 31 - During an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Henry revealed how Owen Hart almost got fired by Vince McMahon over a prank gone wrong. Here is what he said: "So many times he would mess with St[...]
Jul 31 - Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During an indy event, he said, "I think for the foreseeabl[...]
Jul 31 - Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation stems from the fact that Dark Order's former lead[...]
Jul 31 - Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today. The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling h[...]
Jul 31 - Bray Wyatt's release from WWE after 12 years might be one of the most shocking releases in recent memory, but fans are now speculating that Vince McMahon was hinting at his release days ago. During a[...]