CM Punk Should Have No Issue Using "Cult of Personality" If AEW Rumors Are True

The possibility of CM Punk joining AEW has been a hot rumor as of late.

Following this hype, the band Living Colour, who performs "Cult of Personality", followed AEW on social media recently, which has led many fans to speculate on if Punk will get to use the song as his entrance music as he did in ROH, WWE and UFC.

While WWE did license the song for Punk, he has been gone since 2014.

There are reportedly no issues that would prevent AEW from using the song themselves.