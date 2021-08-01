WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
World Famous CB Explains Why He Stopped Being Cheeseburger in ROH
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 01, 2021
As many fans are already aware, the ROH star known as Cheeseburger recently changed his ring name to World Famous CB.
When asked why he made the change during an interview with Wrestling Inc, CB has this to say:
“At the time, during the pandemic and being off for so long, I had a lot to think about. Myself, my career, what direction I wanted to go. I felt Cheeseburger kind of started to become stagnant, and if it didn’t become stagnant, it was very close to becoming stagnant and old news … We were off like, nine, ten months because of the pandemic. No wrestling. I didn’t want to come back just doing the same stuff I was doing before, just being Cheeseburger. I wanted to develop a new character where I could be more of a serious wrestler. I could have more of a definitive direction. With Cheeseburger, I never really knew what the character was supposed to be, what they wanted out of it. As World Famous CB, I have a lot more of a clear direction as a character that I created and wasn’t given to me. It was something where I could show off my wrestling skill.”
He went on to explain his new persona.
“The way I always describe it is that Cheeseburger was a character that was also a wrestler, but World Famous CB is a wrestler that is also a character … I see myself as a wrestler that can wrestle anybody, but primarily a Pure wrestler. Someone that can go toe-to-toe grappling with anyone on the roster.”
And of course, CB had some words to say about ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham.
“It’s been great having someone like Gresham push Pure wrestling. He’s an awesome help in the locker room. To pick his brain and get advice, that dude knows every single hold inside and out. He’s been a fantastic help to me. We have a good relationship to where I can talk to him and get advice and everything from him. He’s been just awe-inspiring in Ring of Honor. Every match he has is must-watch. I’m glad he’s waving the flag of Pure wrestling and bringing it back. He gives a place for people like myself who are a fan of that style to fit in the confines of the roster.”
