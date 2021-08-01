Trey Miguel Reveals He Filled WWE Game Create-a-Wrestler Rosters With TNA Talent

Trey Miguel sat down David Penzer on the Sitting Ringside podcast and spoke about who got him interested in the IMPACT Wrestling product.

Amazing Red and The Motor City Machine Guns. I remember the first time I saw Amazing Red, my best friend Brent, who lives two houses down from me, his Dad opened the school that I first trained at, and Brent was watching IMPACT, and I didn't watch IMPACT at the time. He's like, 'Hey bro, come down here real quick. There's this dude on TV and he looks just like you and it's super crazy.' Because I used to wear my hair in a mohawk and my barber would put designs on the side of my head too, so, and that's what Amazing Red did. I had never seen him before, so I run down and I look and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's super dope, and he's super short. What?' Then he wrestled Kurt Angle that night and I was just blown away. I was like, 'This dude is so quick and sweet on his feet. Like, damn.' That sold me and I started watching IMPACT Wrestling weekly from that point on."

His love of the IMPACT brand grew from there.