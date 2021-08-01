WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Trey Miguel Reveals He Filled WWE Game Create-a-Wrestler Rosters With TNA Talent
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 01, 2021
Trey Miguel sat down David Penzer on the Sitting Ringside podcast and spoke about who got him interested in the IMPACT Wrestling product.
Amazing Red and The Motor City Machine Guns. I remember the first time I saw Amazing Red, my best friend Brent, who lives two houses down from me, his Dad opened the school that I first trained at, and Brent was watching IMPACT, and I didn't watch IMPACT at the time. He's like, 'Hey bro, come down here real quick. There's this dude on TV and he looks just like you and it's super crazy.' Because I used to wear my hair in a mohawk and my barber would put designs on the side of my head too, so, and that's what Amazing Red did. I had never seen him before, so I run down and I look and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's super dope, and he's super short. What?' Then he wrestled Kurt Angle that night and I was just blown away. I was like, 'This dude is so quick and sweet on his feet. Like, damn.' That sold me and I started watching IMPACT Wrestling weekly from that point on."
His love of the IMPACT brand grew from there.
"Then I got hip to The Motor City Machine Guns and watching their tag team moves. Their look is what stole me first. They looked like the coolest action figures I didn't own. I was still, admittedly, 14 and wanting wrestling figures. I don't tell anybody. When I saw them, I was like, 'Man, I hope they got figures. Those got to be sweet.' Then I would get the WWE game and download them on it and I had a full roster of TNA wrestlers on all my WWE games and I never played with any of the WWE wrestlers. It was just the CAW creations of Amazing Red, AJ Styles, and both of The Guns. That was it and then I would only wrestle IMPACT people. I had everyone."