Could WWE SmackDown Expand To Three Hours?

For a little over nine years now WWE RAW on USA Network has been three hours, and many cite this as one of the key reasons they find the Monday night flagship hard to sit through.

It now appears WWE has considered expanding SmackDown to three hours.

In a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he notes the company has considered expanding the length of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX ahead of AEW Rampage's debut.

"Rampage debuts August 13th, and when the idea came out. The old Vince McMahon would have put that third hour of SmackDown on FS1, because that was even talked about before. When the idea of Rampage, and this and this goes way, way back I mean over a year ago, the idea was always for it to be Friday at 10:00 PM from you know, over a year ago, who’s to know what WWE knew and didn’t know?"

If SmackDown did expand to a three-hour broadcast then it would have to air the final hour on FS1 as they are not allowed to air a further hour on FOX at 10 ET due to the channel airing a news slot.