AEW Files Trademark With Links To Owen Hart

AEW has filed a new trademark for the term "King Of Harts" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 28, 2021 Here is the description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

During his time in WWE, the late great Owen Hart used "King Of Harts" to refer to himself. Owen’s widow, Martha Hart actually owns the trademark for merchandise purposes, so it will be interesting to see what use AEW has for it.