Darby Allin Denies His Recent Dynamite Promo Was About CM Punk

"No, that’s more Sammy Guevara [we were alluding to] because he calls himself the best ever. Yeah, well people read into it too much. Sammy Guevara, [he] calls himself the best ever so…It’s cool dude. It’s awesome that people actually care and wanna know what’s going on so…"

During a virtual meet-and-greet with The Asylum Wrestling Store , Allin denied the promo he delivered was about CM Punk:

Allin mentioned the 'best in the world' during a promo and it felt a lot like a reference to CM Punk who is rumored to be joining the company.

During last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin got fans speculating as to the meaning of the promo he delivered during the broadcast.

