Danny Limelight Done With AEW For The Foreseeable Future

Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling.

During an indy event, he said, "I think for the foreseeable future you’ve seen the last of me in AEW. The door was kept open for a possible return one day. They spoke very highly of my work ethic and my work. I know I have a really good relationship with Tony Khan. He’s an amazing human. He’s an amazing person to work for. I am still able to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and I’m still able to work for the United Wrestling Network. I’m still able to do my indie dates."

He also revealed his favorite AEW match was against Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dark, "That’s my favorite match ever…Konosuke, he’s the ace of DDT Pro. He’s a star. He’s amazing. We had never met before and we just – magic! It just felt so easy. There’s this one point in the match where he hits me with a pop-up powerbomb and we’re laying there and I can hear the fans really pop but the fans were the wrestlers, the guys who were wrestling on Dark."