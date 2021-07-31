The speculation stems from the fact that Dark Order's former leader was the late Brodie Lee, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper of The Wyatt Family which Bray led.

Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order.

» More News From This Feed

Danny Limelight Done With AEW For The Foreseeable Future

Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During a[...] Jul 31 - Danny Limelight confirmed that he is done with AEW for the foreseeable future and will continue to focus his time in Major League Wrestling. During a[...]

AEW Star Fuels Speculation Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation[...] Jul 31 - Following today's release of Bray Wyatt from WWE fans began speculating that Wyatt will soon join with AEW and join Dark Order. The speculation[...]

Former WWE Superstars Debuts At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming

During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming pay-per-view, a mixed tag team tournament is taking place to crown the “King & Queen&rdqu[...] Jul 31 - During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming pay-per-view, a mixed tag team tournament is taking place to crown the “King & Queen&rdqu[...]

Mick Foley Says Bray Wyatt Has Been 'Struggling' For A While

Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today. The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of th[...] Jul 31 - Mick Foley is one of the latest big names to weigh in on the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE today. The WWE Hall Of Famer put over Wyatt as 'one of th[...]

Did Vince McMahon Hint At Bray Wyatt's Release Days Ago?

Bray Wyatt's release from WWE after 12 years might be one of the most shocking releases in recent memory, but fans are now speculating that Vince McMa[...] Jul 31 - Bray Wyatt's release from WWE after 12 years might be one of the most shocking releases in recent memory, but fans are now speculating that Vince McMa[...]

It Appears There Is More To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

We reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was informed by John Laurinaitis that he was released due to company-wide budget cuts. While this appears to be t[...] Jul 31 - We reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was informed by John Laurinaitis that he was released due to company-wide budget cuts. While this appears to be t[...]

Mickie James Rips WWE A New One For Bray Wyatt Release

Mickie James took to Twitter today to absolutely BLAST WWE for releasing Bray Wyatt. In a tweet on Twitter, she claimed WWE took his gimmick and gave[...] Jul 31 - Mickie James took to Twitter today to absolutely BLAST WWE for releasing Bray Wyatt. In a tweet on Twitter, she claimed WWE took his gimmick and gave[...]

WWE Released Bray Wyatt Due To 'Budget Cuts'

As reported earlier, WWE announced today to the surprise of many that Bray Wyatt has been released from his contract after 12 years with the company. [...] Jul 31 - As reported earlier, WWE announced today to the surprise of many that Bray Wyatt has been released from his contract after 12 years with the company. [...]

Alexa Bliss In 'Shock' Over Bray Wyatt's WWE Release, Braun Strowman Comments

As reported earlier, Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE today. Alexa Bliss, who worked alongside Wyatt on television has commented on his release on[...] Jul 31 - As reported earlier, Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE today. Alexa Bliss, who worked alongside Wyatt on television has commented on his release on[...]

Bray Wyatt Released By WWE

WWE has released Bray Wyatt from his contract. The news which will come as a shock to many has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He tweet[...] Jul 31 - WWE has released Bray Wyatt from his contract. The news which will come as a shock to many has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He tweet[...]

O'Shay Edwards Reveals How Wrestling Made Him Comfortable In Speaking About Bisexuality

Last year, ROH star O'Shay Edwards came out as bisexual. In an industry that's only now starting to become more accepting of LGBT stars, this was pret[...] Jul 31 - Last year, ROH star O'Shay Edwards came out as bisexual. In an industry that's only now starting to become more accepting of LGBT stars, this was pret[...]

Update On XXXL's Status With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling fans have noticed that the team of XXXL haven't been present at many recent TV tapings, which has led to some to wonder if they're st[...] Jul 31 - IMPACT Wrestling fans have noticed that the team of XXXL haven't been present at many recent TV tapings, which has led to some to wonder if they're st[...]

Samoa Joe Talks About His Injury, If He Believed His Career Would Be Over

During an interview with WWE After The Bell, Samoa Joe spoke about his process for preparing for his return to the ring. "I kept it simple. It was [...] Jul 31 - During an interview with WWE After The Bell, Samoa Joe spoke about his process for preparing for his return to the ring. "I kept it simple. It was [...]

Matt Taven Wants To See CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Back in ROH

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven spoke about who his dream opponent is in wrestling. &ld[...] Jul 31 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven spoke about who his dream opponent is in wrestling. &ld[...]

Edge Speaks Fondly About "The SmackDown Six" Era

Back in 2002, there was a group of wrestlers that fans had affectionately called the "SmackDown Six" due to their consistent ability to put on great m[...] Jul 31 - Back in 2002, there was a group of wrestlers that fans had affectionately called the "SmackDown Six" due to their consistent ability to put on great m[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals More Information About Rejecting AEW/IMPACT Offers

We previously reported that Kurt Angle mentioned he had received offers from both AEW and IMPACT to have runs in their promotions, with Angle ultimate[...] Jul 31 - We previously reported that Kurt Angle mentioned he had received offers from both AEW and IMPACT to have runs in their promotions, with Angle ultimate[...]

Cain Velasquez Reveals Plans To Appear At AAA Show, Talks WWE Stint

During an interview with In This Corner, Cain Velasquez spoke about his time in WWE and how he feels about it. He was asked if he wanted a bigger mom[...] Jul 31 - During an interview with In This Corner, Cain Velasquez spoke about his time in WWE and how he feels about it. He was asked if he wanted a bigger mom[...]

The Rock Tells Emily Blunt Why He Respects Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwa[...] Jul 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwa[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming Special

Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV. [...] Jul 31 - Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV. [...]

Former WWE Superstar Call Vince McMahon 'Greedy' and 'Evil'

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently took to social media to slam his former boss Vince McMahon calling him a "greedy evil man" before encouragi[...] Jul 31 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently took to social media to slam his former boss Vince McMahon calling him a "greedy evil man" before encouragi[...]

John Cena Involved In Six-Man Tag Match After Friday's WWE SmackDown

Following the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a six-man dark main event took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. The match feature[...] Jul 31 - Following the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a six-man dark main event took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. The match feature[...]

Pat McAfee Paid Tribute "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig On Friday's SmackDown

Pat McAfee paid tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig during commentary on last night’s SmackDown on FOX. Follo[...] Jul 31 - Pat McAfee paid tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig during commentary on last night’s SmackDown on FOX. Follo[...]

Jon Moxley Says 'Domino’s Need To Chill Out'

Jon Moxley has weighed in the recent controversy concerning the use of a pizza cutter used by Nick Gage to cut open Chris Jericho’s forehead on [...] Jul 31 - Jon Moxley has weighed in the recent controversy concerning the use of a pizza cutter used by Nick Gage to cut open Chris Jericho’s forehead on [...]

Natalya Posts Update After Undergoing Surgery

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya recently underwent surgery following an ankle injury suffered on an episode of RAW. The injury occurred w[...] Jul 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya recently underwent surgery following an ankle injury suffered on an episode of RAW. The injury occurred w[...]