Matt Taven Wants To See CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Back in ROH

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven spoke about who his dream opponent is in wrestling.

“Oh man, I mean for me personally just on a selfish level I grew up a huge Chris Jericho fan, you know, there are so many people that you grow up watching but there’s only a few that can outdo father time and last long enough for you to meet your idol in the ring. I’m so personally as just a selfish fanboy since I was six years old, I would love for it to be standing across the ring from Jericho one day.”

Amidst all the hype, rumor and speculation about the futures of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, Taven revealed that he'd like to see both of them come back to Ring of Honor.