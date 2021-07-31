Edge Speaks Fondly About "The SmackDown Six" Era

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 31, 2021

Back in 2002, there was a group of wrestlers that fans had affectionately called the "SmackDown Six" due to their consistent ability to put on great matches on the blue brand. These six stars were Edge, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Chavo Guerrero and Eddie Guerrero.

Headed up by Paul Heyman, Edge found himself getting the rub he had been waiting for in wrestling during this time.

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Edge spoke about this period of his career.

“When we started that idea of the SmackDown Tag Titles, I knew with those six, with those six talents -- and I'm sure Paul thought this as well, ‘I can mix and match every week.’ No matter what mix or match it is, they're gonna crush it. Whether it's Eddie and Edge one week, and Benoit and Rey, or [Kurt Angle] and Chavo, and then flip them the next week, and then flip them again. I mean, there are so many scenarios, you can go with that to me that, again, so much fun.

“I think back to No Mercy [2002] and that tag match we had for the inaugural tournament, and it was [Kurt] and Chris against me and Rey, and it was just to be in there with three other guys like that and just performing at that level, you know, you can't really explain it. It's hard to put into words when stuff like that is just bam, bam, bam, and it's exactly how you envisioned it and then some. There's a great sense of relief, but also, because you, damn, we just crushed that and that was the feeling every night when we're going through that whole series, it was just like you just knew going in. So you walk in with a sense of confidence that goes so far in making sure that the match will be good because if you walk in with that kind of confidence, it's pretty tough not to have a match like that.”

He also had high praise for his tag-team chemistry with Rey Mysterio.

"Man, it says it was a recurring theme through that whole time, you know, and then to also for Rey and I to click the way we did because we'd never teamed before, you know, and I'm like a mad scientist, you know, so when you say Rey's gonna be my partner, immediately I started. ‘Okay, we could do this. What if we did that? Then what if we did this?’ Then my mad scientist brain starts doing these things. I go, ‘Hey, Rey, what do you think if you rolled up and I got you in a power bump, but I flipped you in a moonsault on the floor onto those guys.’ He would say, ‘Okay, Edge-o.’"

Source: Fightful.com
