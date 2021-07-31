Cain Velasquez Reveals Plans To Appear At AAA Show, Talks WWE Stint

"I'm doing a show in December for AAA. I love AAA and I'm going to keep doing that right now. I love WWE as well, but I have to first develop myself in order for me to go out there. I'm going to keep doing stuff and have fun with it."

Velasquez was also asked about his future in wrestling.

"Bigger, obviously. The scenario I was in, that moment, not having any experience in that world. When COVID hit, I couldn't go anymore. You need to develop in this sport. If you want a certain product out of me that I can produce, you have to give me time. I just needed time and needed to be in there and practicing to make it second nature to where I wasn't thinking when I'm out there. I wasn't there yet and I was thinking so much and you could tell I was thinking. It's just developing. The lucha is a different style and it translates for me a lot better and smoother."

He was asked if he wanted a bigger moment with Brock Lesnar than what he got.

During an interview with In This Corner, Cain Velasquez spoke about his time in WWE and how he feels about it.

