The Rock Tells Emily Blunt Why He Respects Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

During an interview with Screen Rant alongside co-star Emily Blunt promoting their new film, Jungle Cruise, Johnson educated Blunt on Hart after noticing the host of the interview Joseph Deckelmeier was wearing a Bret Hart t-shirt.

"One thing before we leave, and you’ll appreciate this,” Johnson said as he turned toward Blunt. “The T-shirt he’s wearing, is [of] a guy who didn’t have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler, and his name was Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

“He comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was World Champion and there were a lot of guys in that world at that time, in ’96, that didn’t necessarily embrace me."

Johnson went on to say Bret looked out for him, "a lot of sharks in the water, but that guy, Bret, and he was World Champion, showed me how it's done."

Blunt then asked Johnson why she thought Hart was so nice to him, he responded,

“I think it’s because our families knew each other, he knew that I came from a lineage of pro-wrestling and that I had a real love and respect for wrestling. And he was just a great guy, and I always like to give him props where I can.”

Bret Hart listened to The Rock's comments and responded on Twitter: