Final Announced Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming Special
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2021
Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV.
Below is the final announced card.
- Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey
- X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus
- Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Hernandez & Alisha Edwards vs. Deonna Purrazzo & TBA
- Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
- Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Fallah Baah & Tasha Steelz
- Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering vs. Brian Myers and TBA
- Impact Homecoming Tournament Semifinals & Finals
