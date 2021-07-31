Pat McAfee Paid Tribute "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig On Friday's SmackDown

Got to pay tribute to an absolute legend in Minnesota tonight… That crowd was INSANE by the way.. damn near… Perfect. #SmackDAHN #SmackDOWN pic.twitter.com/j5LOr62e5a

"Got to pay tribute to an absolute legend in Minnesota tonight… That crowd was INSANE by the way.. damn near… Perfect. #SmackDAHN #SmackDOWN"

Following the return of Sasha Banks, the cameras flipped over to McAfee who delivered the signature Mr. Perfect pencil flip.

Pat McAfee paid tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig during commentary on last night’s SmackDown on FOX.

The Rock Tells Emily Blunt Why He Respects Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. During an interview [...] Jul 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart is considered to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be" by man, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. During an interview [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming Special

Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV. Below is the final announced card. - Hardcore Ma[...] Jul 31 - Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a Homecoming special at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee which will be airing on IMPACT Plus and FITE TV. Below is the final announced card. - Hardcore Ma[...]

Former WWE Superstar Call Vince McMahon 'Greedy' and 'Evil'

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently took to social media to slam his former boss Vince McMahon calling him a "greedy evil man" before encouraging people to watch Ring Of Honor. Check out what [...] Jul 31 - Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently took to social media to slam his former boss Vince McMahon calling him a "greedy evil man" before encouraging people to watch Ring Of Honor. Check out what [...]

John Cena Involved In Six-Man Tag Match After Friday's WWE SmackDown

Following the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a six-man dark main event took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. The match featured John Cena teaming with Rey Mysterio and Dominik [...] Jul 31 - Following the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a six-man dark main event took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. The match featured John Cena teaming with Rey Mysterio and Dominik [...]

Jon Moxley Says 'Domino’s Need To Chill Out'

Jon Moxley has weighed in the recent controversy concerning the use of a pizza cutter used by Nick Gage to cut open Chris Jericho’s forehead on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. In an interview with To[...] Jul 31 - Jon Moxley has weighed in the recent controversy concerning the use of a pizza cutter used by Nick Gage to cut open Chris Jericho’s forehead on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. In an interview with To[...]

Natalya Posts Update After Undergoing Surgery

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya recently underwent surgery following an ankle injury suffered on an episode of RAW. The injury occurred when her ankle rolled awkwardly while she was in th[...] Jul 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya recently underwent surgery following an ankle injury suffered on an episode of RAW. The injury occurred when her ankle rolled awkwardly while she was in th[...]

WWE Reportedly Trying To Smear AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

WWE is reportedly trying to smear AEW over the pizza cutter incident which took place on AEW Dynamite on TNT according to a number of sources. During the broadcast, Chris Jericho got his face sliced [...] Jul 31 - WWE is reportedly trying to smear AEW over the pizza cutter incident which took place on AEW Dynamite on TNT according to a number of sources. During the broadcast, Chris Jericho got his face sliced [...]

Sasha Banks Returns On SmackDown

During a celebration of passing 100 days as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair's feel good moment was cut short by Zelina Vega and Carmella, who assaulted the champion in a bitter 2-on-1 as[...] Jul 30 - During a celebration of passing 100 days as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair's feel good moment was cut short by Zelina Vega and Carmella, who assaulted the champion in a bitter 2-on-1 as[...]

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

Tonight was supposed to be a contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but things didn't quite go according to plan. Baron Corbin, who has[...] Jul 30 - Tonight was supposed to be a contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but things didn't quite go according to plan. Baron Corbin, who has[...]

Several NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage at WWE SmackDown

A report from PWInsider reveals that there are currently several NXT stars backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Minneapolis. WWE has recently been having NXT talent work dark matches before [...] Jul 30 - A report from PWInsider reveals that there are currently several NXT stars backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Minneapolis. WWE has recently been having NXT talent work dark matches before [...]

Karl Anderson Says He Receives Texts From Unhappy WWE Talent

IMPACT Wrestling star Karl Anderson revealed on Twitter there is a lot of unhappy talent in WWE at the moment. He knows this because he gets texts from his former colleagues often. Anderson replied t[...] Jul 30 - IMPACT Wrestling star Karl Anderson revealed on Twitter there is a lot of unhappy talent in WWE at the moment. He knows this because he gets texts from his former colleagues often. Anderson replied t[...]

WWE SummerSlam Contract Signing Set For Tonight's SmackDown

WWE has announced a SummerSlam contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor will take place on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. On last week's Smac[...] Jul 30 - WWE has announced a SummerSlam contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor will take place on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. On last week's Smac[...]

New Match Announced For Monday's WWE RAW On USA Network

WWE has announced a new match for the next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Matt Riddle will do battle with Omos. During last week’s episode of RAW on USA Network, Tag Team Champions AJ Sty[...] Jul 30 - WWE has announced a new match for the next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Matt Riddle will do battle with Omos. During last week’s episode of RAW on USA Network, Tag Team Champions AJ Sty[...]

Braun Strowman's First Post-WWE Booking Revealed

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE Champion is on his way to QPW&r[...] Jul 30 - Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE Champion is on his way to QPW&r[...]

AEW Sells Over 10,000 Tickets For "The Last Dance" in Chicago

There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage. It is being reported by Post Wrestli[...] Jul 30 - There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage. It is being reported by Post Wrestli[...]

Slapjack Apparently Had "No Idea" He Would Be Drafted From RAW to SmackDown

In a surprising move back in April, WWE moved Slapjack (Shane Thorne) from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster. They did the same to Mia Yim, aka Reckoning. Both were members of the Revolution sta[...] Jul 30 - In a surprising move back in April, WWE moved Slapjack (Shane Thorne) from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster. They did the same to Mia Yim, aka Reckoning. Both were members of the Revolution sta[...]

Big Return Announced For Tonight's SmackDown [7/30]

The official Target Center website is advertising Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Minneapolis, MN. While th[...] Jul 30 - The official Target Center website is advertising Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Minneapolis, MN. While th[...]

Mark Henry Talks About Mae Young Giving Birth To A Hand

Mark Henry has revealed in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that his son Jacob is really into the idea of becoming a professional wrestler and one day hopes to make that dream a reality. However, w[...] Jul 30 - Mark Henry has revealed in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that his son Jacob is really into the idea of becoming a professional wrestler and one day hopes to make that dream a reality. However, w[...]

WWE NXT Ratings Lower This Week Due To The Olympics

This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewers and earned a 0.12 rating (150,000 viewers) in th[...] Jul 30 - This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewers and earned a 0.12 rating (150,000 viewers) in th[...]

AEW Announces Multi-Year Trading Card Deal With Upper Deck

All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia. The official press release: All Elite Wresting and Upper Deck Ink Multi-Year Exclusive Trading[...] Jul 30 - All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia. The official press release: All Elite Wresting and Upper Deck Ink Multi-Year Exclusive Trading[...]

Tokyo Dome Undergoing Renovation, May Interfere With Wrestle Kingdom 16

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a problem, as the Tokyo Dome is set to host NJPW Wrestle[...] Jul 30 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a problem, as the Tokyo Dome is set to host NJPW Wrestle[...]

Goldberg Reveals He's Had 8 Weeks To Prepare For Bobby Lashley

Bill Goldberg appeared on the CarCast Show to talk about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. “This time they gave me eight weeks so Lashley’s gonna be pissed off about that one be[...] Jul 30 - Bill Goldberg appeared on the CarCast Show to talk about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. “This time they gave me eight weeks so Lashley’s gonna be pissed off about that one be[...]

John Cena Says He Was "Genuinely Surprised" At Positive Crowd Reception To His Return

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, John Cena revealed that he was surprised to get such a positive reaction for his WWE Money in the Bank 2021 return. "I'm not used to that. Usually, in the arena, ha[...] Jul 30 - Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, John Cena revealed that he was surprised to get such a positive reaction for his WWE Money in the Bank 2021 return. "I'm not used to that. Usually, in the arena, ha[...]