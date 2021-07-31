Jon Moxley Says 'Domino’s Need To Chill Out'

Jon Moxley has weighed in the recent controversy concerning the use of a pizza cutter used by Nick Gage to cut open Chris Jericho’s forehead on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

In an interview with Tony Pike & Rick Ucchino on Cincy 3:60, Moxley reflected on watching the match backstage and said that Domino’s just need to chill out.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited or nervous for a match, to watch a match, ever. I know [Jericho and Gage] from two different periods of my life so well and those two universes, I never would have imagined merging. Am I doing some drugs that I didn’t remember I took right now? I was standing back there with Eddie [Kingston] and we were watching on the monitor. Jericho went from the Frankensteiner and we’re holding hands like, ‘oh my God.’ That match friggin’ ruled. It was awesome,”

“Domino’s needs to chill out. They need to chill. It was a coincidence. Jump on the bandwagon. You don’t think Nick Gage can sell some pizzas for you? You don’t think the Noid is played out at this point? You’re bringing back the Noid?"