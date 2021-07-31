Natalya Posts Update After Undergoing Surgery

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya recently underwent surgery following an ankle injury suffered on an episode of RAW.

The injury occurred when her ankle rolled awkwardly while she was in the ring with Doudrop.

In a post on social media she posted:

"Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly. It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE"

It’s still unclear how long she’ll be out of ring action.