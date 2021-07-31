WWE Reportedly Trying To Smear AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

WWE is reportedly trying to smear AEW over the pizza cutter incident which took place on AEW Dynamite on TNT according to a number of sources.

During the broadcast, Chris Jericho got his face sliced open by a pizza cutter at the hands of Nick Gage. This isn't the first time WWE has taken issue with AEW for the content in their matches, with the company management reportedly disgusted with the 'Blood & Guts' match which aired in May.

WWE is reportedly not happy with the pizza cutter incident and how it reflects on professional wrestling, and as such is trying to land AEW hot water with their sponsors over the incident.

The spot aired just before a Domino’s Pizza commercial on TNT. It has drawn complaints from those watching, which promoted Domino's to issue a statement about possibly pulling their advertising during AEW programming:

"We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward,” Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko told Front Office Sports.

Babyface v. Heel website journalist David Bixenspan is reporting that a screenshot that was shared with him shows that a mainstream reporter said that WWE contacted them about writing an article on the situation with Dominos and AEW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals there has been a concerted campaign to contact AEW’s sponsors to alert them about the content of the match.

"Domino’s is a major sponsor of TNT and WarnerMedia programming so this is a serious issue. There was a concerted campaign to contact sponsors but at press time Domino’s was the only one that has reacted to the match."

In addition, Voice of Wrestling is reporting that WWE has contacted a number of journalists to pick up on the story to smear AEW.

As of this report, no sponsor has pulled their advertising from TNT.