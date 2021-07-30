Sasha Banks Returns On SmackDown

During a celebration of passing 100 days as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair's feel good moment was cut short by Zelina Vega and Carmella, who assaulted the champion in a bitter 2-on-1 assault.

That was until Sasha Banks returned to the blue brand to help even the odds and save Belair from the attack.

Banks and Belair took on Vega and Carmella in the main event, with the former winning the match.

After the match, Banks turned on Belair and beat her down, and raised the Women's Championship high in the air.