John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

Tonight was supposed to be a contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but things didn't quite go according to plan.

Baron Corbin, who has fallen on hard times as of late, attacked Balor from behind and attempted to sign the contract himself. However, John Cena emerged and took out Corbin.

Cena then signed the contract himself and confirmed that we will see John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE.com is officially calling this the beginning of the "Summer of Cena."