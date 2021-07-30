AEW Sells Over 10,000 Tickets For "The Last Dance" in Chicago

There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage.

It is being reported by Post Wrestling that amidst this hype, 10,000 tickets to “The First Dance” at United Center have already been sold. That’s more than 40% of the venues listed capacity for concerts at the home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls & NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks at 23,500.

Also, due to certain sections of tickets being put up for sale later, the number may actually already be higher.

Without anything set in stone, AEW is already possibly going to sell out this show.

