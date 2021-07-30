AEW Announces Multi-Year Trading Card Deal With Upper Deck

All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia.

The official press release:

All Elite Wresting and Upper Deck Ink Multi-Year Exclusive Trading Card and Memorabilia Deal

First Licensed Professional Wresting Collectibles from Upper Deck Feature AEW Stars Chris Jericho, Sting, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hikaru Shida, and many more

CARLSBAD, Ca. (July 30, 2021) – Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced today a brand-new addition to the company’s ever-growing trading card and memorabilia portfolio through an exclusive, multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The first edition of Upper Deck AEW trading cards will be released in November 2021, offering fans and collectors autograph and memorabilia cards from AEW’s most revered icons and talented performers.

This marks the first time in company history that Upper Deck will offer sets of professional wrestling trading cards. The new product line will feature wrestling legends Chris Jericho and Sting as well as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, and TNT Champion Miro. Past AEW Champions Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida will also be featured along with the popular AEW current and future rising stars.

“We are excited to offer professional wrestling trading cards to our collectors and AEW fans for the first time,” said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. “AEW is a prominent organization in the industry with a passionate fan base, and we look forward to building a long- lasting relationship and a robust wrestling product portfolio.”

“Upper Deck is the premier collectibles company in the world for trading cards and memorabilia, and we’re thrilled to work with them in expanding our engagement even further with fans around the world,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Since day one, we’ve made it a priority to listen to our fans and connect with them in new and immersive ways. This includes the new AEW RAMPAGE on Friday nights on TNT, our action figures that fly off the shelves, a next-gen console game that incorporates fans’ feedback, and now these amazing trading cards and memorabilia. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and we hope they love this new way to engage with our stars.”

The inaugural AEW set will also include rare autographs and memorabilia cards showcasing items like wrestler-worn shirts and mats used in matches. Fans can also look for serial

numbered inserts like Exclusives and High Gloss, colorful parallels printed on patterned foil board, and printing plate cards.

Upper Deck AEW trading cards will be available starting November 2021 at hobby shops nationwide and with Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRS). They will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack, a robust online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical cards with fans around the world. Fans can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for new announcements, including AEW trading card releases.