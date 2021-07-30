WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tokyo Dome Undergoing Renovation, May Interfere With Wrestle Kingdom 16
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 30, 2021
It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a problem, as the Tokyo Dome is set to host NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
The renovation is currently planned to happen on January 4th, which is the traditional date for the yearly event.
It is currently unknown if New Japan currently plans to change the date or location at this time.
Braun Strowman's First Post-WWE Booking Revealed Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE Champion is on his way to QPW&r[...]
Jul 30
WWE NXT Ratings Lower This Week Due To The Olympics This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewers and earned a 0.12 rating (150,000 viewers) in th[...]
Jul 30
Final Card For 7/31 - IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming Some updates to the final card for IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming have been made, with the event set to broadcast on July 31st. The final announced card is as follows: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Black Tau[...]
Jul 30
Damian Priest On Working With Bad Bunny Damian Priest was a guest on the Battleground podcast and spoke about WWE pairing him with Bad Bunny. “I don’t know whose idea initially it was to pair us up. I do know that initially w[...]
Jul 30
The Rock Praises Bret "The Hitman" Hart During a promotional interview with The Illuminerdi for Jungle Cruise, The Rock had high praise for Bret Hart after seeing the interviewer, Joseph Deckelmeier, wearing a Bret Hart shirt. "[Bret Har[...]
Jul 30
Kurt Angle Reveals Who Taught Him How To Blade During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that it was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the one who taught Kurt Angle how to blade during his rookie phase. “One of the [...]
Jul 30
Maven Speaks In-Depth About Tough Enough During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven spoke about how he chose WWF Tough Enough over MTV's Real World. “The show came out pre 9/11. So it was like 2001 when we started filming. This[...]
Jul 30
Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Released From WWE A report from What Culture reveals that Jeff Jarrett was quietly released from WWE in April 2021. This news has only just been revealed as WWE didn't make his release public knowledge. "Per ou[...]
