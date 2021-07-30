WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Damian Priest On Working With Bad Bunny

Posted By: Joe West on Jul 30, 2021

Damian Priest On Working With Bad Bunny

Damian Priest was a guest on the Battleground podcast and spoke about WWE pairing him with Bad Bunny.

“I don’t know whose idea initially it was to pair us up. I do know that initially we were supposed to be paired. He came to the Performance Center and I met him there the week before the Royal Rumble. We hit it off immediately. We grew up in the same town in Puerto Rico, and just our mindset of how we handle ourselves where people tell us that to make it, we had to change the way we speak, and the way we dress, and conform to whatever. We never agreed with that. To succeed is to make it on your terms, not on somebody else’s. We had that in common, and then we were super fans of this business. We became instant friends. The day before the Royal Rumble, it got scrapped.

I wasn’t supposed to be a part of it. Come the Royal Rumble, it was back on. I know for instance, HHH said, ‘I don’t know why they told you that was going to change, but no, we’re still going to go with this because this is more realistic. It’s an actual thing that you’re friends.’ To go along with that, it was also Bad Bunny, where they told him they were going to switch it, and he actually spoke up and said, ‘No, I want to work with Priest.’ That’s actually really cool because if he would have said, ‘Ok, yea, I would rather work with somebody else’, they would have given him whatever he wanted, but he specifically said he wanted me to work with him.”

He continued.

“People can talk about when celebrities come, they’re promoting and doing stuff. The guy moved from Puerto Rico to Florida just to train during a pandemic. It wasn’t like he can go out and have fun in Florida, in Orlando, and do different things. There’s nothing to do. Like I said, we were in the beginning of a pandemic. He wanted to put in the work. He didn’t want to come in here and just be that celebrity that was in and out. He wanted to make his fans proud, our fans proud, and his fandom proud because he is a huge fan. He understands the respect that’s needed to be put into this business to be successful. He did everything the right way, and it showed. He deserved the moment he had. He deserved the respect he gained from not just his peers and us, but the fans.”

Source: Rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #damian priest #bad bunny
https://wrestlr.me/69336/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jul 30
Braun Strowman's First Post-WWE Booking Revealed
Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Onli[...]
Jul 30 - Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Onli[...]
Jul 30
AEW Sells Over 10,000 Tickets For "The Last Dance" in Chicago
There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of [...]
Jul 30 - There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of [...]
Jul 30
Slapjack Apparently Had "No Idea" He Would Be Drafted From RAW to SmackDown
In a surprising move back in April, WWE moved Slapjack (Shane Thorne) from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster. They did the same to Mia Yim, aka [...]
Jul 30 - In a surprising move back in April, WWE moved Slapjack (Shane Thorne) from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster. They did the same to Mia Yim, aka [...]
Jul 30
Big Return Announced For Tonight's SmackDown [7/30]
The official Target Center website is advertising Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s edition of Fr[...]
Jul 30 - The official Target Center website is advertising Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s edition of Fr[...]
Jul 30
Mark Henry Talks About Mae Young Giving Birth To A Hand
Mark Henry has revealed in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that his son Jacob is really into the idea of becoming a professional wrestler and one d[...]
Jul 30 - Mark Henry has revealed in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that his son Jacob is really into the idea of becoming a professional wrestler and one d[...]
Jul 30
WWE NXT Ratings Lower This Week Due To The Olympics
This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewer[...]
Jul 30 - This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewer[...]
Jul 30
AEW Announces Multi-Year Trading Card Deal With Upper Deck
All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia. The official press release: All Elite Wresti[...]
Jul 30 - All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia. The official press release: All Elite Wresti[...]
Jul 30
Tokyo Dome Undergoing Renovation, May Interfere With Wrestle Kingdom 16
It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a prob[...]
Jul 30 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a prob[...]
Jul 30
Goldberg Reveals He's Had 8 Weeks To Prepare For Bobby Lashley
Bill Goldberg appeared on the CarCast Show to talk about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. “This time they gave me eight weeks so Las[...]
Jul 30 - Bill Goldberg appeared on the CarCast Show to talk about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. “This time they gave me eight weeks so Las[...]
Jul 30
John Cena Says He Was "Genuinely Surprised" At Positive Crowd Reception To His Return
Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, John Cena revealed that he was surprised to get such a positive reaction for his WWE Money in the Bank 2021 return. [...]
Jul 30 - Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, John Cena revealed that he was surprised to get such a positive reaction for his WWE Money in the Bank 2021 return. [...]
Jul 30
NJPW Polls Fans On Their 20 Favorite Non-Japanese Stars
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared the rankings of a fan poll of NJPW's most popular foreign stars, courtesy of TV-Asahi. It is worth notin[...]
Jul 30 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared the rankings of a fan poll of NJPW's most popular foreign stars, courtesy of TV-Asahi. It is worth notin[...]

Jul 30
Bianca Belair Talks About Winning An ESPY, Women's Division & More
Bianca Belair spoke with Complex about the increasingly-competitive WWE women's division and her take on it. “Like you said, this year has be[...]
Jul 30 - Bianca Belair spoke with Complex about the increasingly-competitive WWE women's division and her take on it. “Like you said, this year has be[...]
Jul 30
Final Card For 7/31 - IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming
Some updates to the final card for IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming have been made, with the event set to broadcast on July 31st. The final announced card [...]
Jul 30 - Some updates to the final card for IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming have been made, with the event set to broadcast on July 31st. The final announced card [...]
Jul 30
Damian Priest On Working With Bad Bunny
Damian Priest was a guest on the Battleground podcast and spoke about WWE pairing him with Bad Bunny. “I don’t know whose idea initiall[...]
Jul 30 - Damian Priest was a guest on the Battleground podcast and spoke about WWE pairing him with Bad Bunny. “I don’t know whose idea initiall[...]
Jul 30
The Rock Praises Bret "The Hitman" Hart
During a promotional interview with The Illuminerdi for Jungle Cruise, The Rock had high praise for Bret Hart after seeing the interviewer, Joseph Dec[...]
Jul 30 - During a promotional interview with The Illuminerdi for Jungle Cruise, The Rock had high praise for Bret Hart after seeing the interviewer, Joseph Dec[...]
Jul 30
Booker T Shares How He Would Book Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how he would personally book Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. “He would snap out of t[...]
Jul 30 - During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how he would personally book Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. “He would snap out of t[...]
Jul 30
Kurt Angle Reveals Who Taught Him How To Blade
During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that it was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the one who taught Kurt Angle how to bl[...]
Jul 30 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that it was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the one who taught Kurt Angle how to bl[...]
Jul 30
Maven Speaks In-Depth About Tough Enough
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven spoke about how he chose WWF Tough Enough over MTV's Real World. “The show came out pre 9/11.[...]
Jul 30 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven spoke about how he chose WWF Tough Enough over MTV's Real World. “The show came out pre 9/11.[...]
Jul 30
Tony Khan Discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium From A Google Search
Tony Khan sat down with the New York Post and told a funny story about how he discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was on Google looking at sta[...]
Jul 30 - Tony Khan sat down with the New York Post and told a funny story about how he discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was on Google looking at sta[...]
Jul 30
Ariya Daivari Shares High Praise For Enzo Amore on 205 Live
During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ariya Daivari spoke about Enzo Amore coming to 205 Live, and what the overall locker room reaction was. &ld[...]
Jul 30 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ariya Daivari spoke about Enzo Amore coming to 205 Live, and what the overall locker room reaction was. &ld[...]
Jul 30
Maven Goes Into Detail On Behind-The-Scenes of Royal Rumble 2002 Undertaker Elimination
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven told the story about when he first learned he was going to eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rum[...]
Jul 30 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven told the story about when he first learned he was going to eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rum[...]
Jul 30
Renee Paquette On Differences Between AEW and WWE, Talks Moxley/Archer
Renee Paquette, who made her career in WWE as Renee Young, spoke on her Oral Sessions podcast about the differences she's observed between AEW and WWE[...]
Jul 30 - Renee Paquette, who made her career in WWE as Renee Young, spoke on her Oral Sessions podcast about the differences she's observed between AEW and WWE[...]
Jul 30
Court Bauer: "MLW's days on YouTube are coming to an end."
Court Bauer, the CEO of MLW, has indicated on his Twitter account that MLW may stop simulcasting their show Fusion on YouTube. MLW's days on YouTub[...]
Jul 30 - Court Bauer, the CEO of MLW, has indicated on his Twitter account that MLW may stop simulcasting their show Fusion on YouTube. MLW's days on YouTub[...]
Jul 30
More On Why Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Returned To WWE Just Yet
In an update from Dave Meltzer regarding why Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any pro-wrestling promotion, it could all be down to timing. [...]
Jul 30 - In an update from Dave Meltzer regarding why Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any pro-wrestling promotion, it could all be down to timing. [...]
Jul 30
Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Released From WWE
A report from What Culture reveals that Jeff Jarrett was quietly released from WWE in April 2021. This news has only just been revealed as WWE didn't[...]
Jul 30 - A report from What Culture reveals that Jeff Jarrett was quietly released from WWE in April 2021. This news has only just been revealed as WWE didn't[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π