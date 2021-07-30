The Rock Praises Bret "The Hitman" Hart
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 30, 2021
During a promotional interview with The Illuminerdi for Jungle Cruise, The Rock had high praise for Bret Hart after seeing the interviewer, Joseph Deckelmeier, wearing a Bret Hart shirt.
"[Bret Hart] is a guy who didn't have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler. He comes from a very famous wrestling family. At that time, he was world champion. There were a lot of guys in that world in 1996 that didn't necessarily embrace me when I was a rookie coming in. Everyone is hungry for their spot and there are a lot of sharks in the water. Bret, he was world champion, showed me how it was done. He knew, our families knew each other, and I came from a lineage of pro wrestling and that I had a lot of love and respect for wrestling. He was just a great guy. I always like to give him props when I can."
