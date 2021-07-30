The Rock Praises Bret "The Hitman" Hart

"[Bret Hart] is a guy who didn't have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler. He comes from a very famous wrestling family. At that time, he was world champion. There were a lot of guys in that world in 1996 that didn't necessarily embrace me when I was a rookie coming in. Everyone is hungry for their spot and there are a lot of sharks in the water. Bret, he was world champion, showed me how it was done. He knew, our families knew each other, and I came from a lineage of pro wrestling and that I had a lot of love and respect for wrestling. He was just a great guy. I always like to give him props when I can."

During a promotional interview with The Illuminerdi for Jungle Cruise, The Rock had high praise for Bret Hart after seeing the interviewer, Joseph Deckelmeier, wearing a Bret Hart shirt.

Braun Strowman's First Post-WWE Booking Revealed

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Onli[...] Jul 30 - Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, apparently has his first post-WWE booking lined up. According to a report from Lucha Libre Onli[...]

AEW Sells Over 10,000 Tickets For "The Last Dance" in Chicago

There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of [...] Jul 30 - There's been a lot of rumor and speculation about the Chicago-hosted AEW event being titled "The First Dance," which will be the inaugural edition of [...]

Slapjack Apparently Had "No Idea" He Would Be Drafted From RAW to SmackDown

In a surprising move back in April, WWE moved Slapjack (Shane Thorne) from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster. They did the same to Mia Yim, aka [...] Jul 30 - In a surprising move back in April, WWE moved Slapjack (Shane Thorne) from the RAW roster to the SmackDown roster. They did the same to Mia Yim, aka [...]

Big Return Announced For Tonight's SmackDown [7/30]

The official Target Center website is advertising Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s edition of Fr[...] Jul 30 - The official Target Center website is advertising Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s edition of Fr[...]

Mark Henry Talks About Mae Young Giving Birth To A Hand

Mark Henry has revealed in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that his son Jacob is really into the idea of becoming a professional wrestler and one d[...] Jul 30 - Mark Henry has revealed in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that his son Jacob is really into the idea of becoming a professional wrestler and one d[...]

WWE NXT Ratings Lower This Week Due To The Olympics

This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewer[...] Jul 30 - This week's WWE NXT rating is below what it was the week prior, but that could be due to the airing of the Olympics. The final numbers 520,000 viewer[...]

AEW Announces Multi-Year Trading Card Deal With Upper Deck

All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia. The official press release: All Elite Wresti[...] Jul 30 - All Elite Wrestling has signed a deal with Upper Deck to produce trading cards and other memorabilia. The official press release: All Elite Wresti[...]

Tokyo Dome Undergoing Renovation, May Interfere With Wrestle Kingdom 16

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a prob[...] Jul 30 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Tokyo Dome will be apparently undergoing some renovation soon. This could be a prob[...]

Goldberg Reveals He's Had 8 Weeks To Prepare For Bobby Lashley

Bill Goldberg appeared on the CarCast Show to talk about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. “This time they gave me eight weeks so Las[...] Jul 30 - Bill Goldberg appeared on the CarCast Show to talk about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. “This time they gave me eight weeks so Las[...]

John Cena Says He Was "Genuinely Surprised" At Positive Crowd Reception To His Return

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, John Cena revealed that he was surprised to get such a positive reaction for his WWE Money in the Bank 2021 return. [...] Jul 30 - Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, John Cena revealed that he was surprised to get such a positive reaction for his WWE Money in the Bank 2021 return. [...]

NJPW Polls Fans On Their 20 Favorite Non-Japanese Stars

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared the rankings of a fan poll of NJPW's most popular foreign stars, courtesy of TV-Asahi. It is worth notin[...] Jul 30 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared the rankings of a fan poll of NJPW's most popular foreign stars, courtesy of TV-Asahi. It is worth notin[...]

Bianca Belair Talks About Winning An ESPY, Women's Division & More

Bianca Belair spoke with Complex about the increasingly-competitive WWE women's division and her take on it. “Like you said, this year has be[...] Jul 30 - Bianca Belair spoke with Complex about the increasingly-competitive WWE women's division and her take on it. “Like you said, this year has be[...]

Final Card For 7/31 - IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming

Some updates to the final card for IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming have been made, with the event set to broadcast on July 31st. The final announced card [...] Jul 30 - Some updates to the final card for IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming have been made, with the event set to broadcast on July 31st. The final announced card [...]

Damian Priest On Working With Bad Bunny

Damian Priest was a guest on the Battleground podcast and spoke about WWE pairing him with Bad Bunny. “I don’t know whose idea initiall[...] Jul 30 - Damian Priest was a guest on the Battleground podcast and spoke about WWE pairing him with Bad Bunny. “I don’t know whose idea initiall[...]

The Rock Praises Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Booker T Shares How He Would Book Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how he would personally book Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. “He would snap out of t[...] Jul 30 - During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how he would personally book Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. “He would snap out of t[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Who Taught Him How To Blade

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that it was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the one who taught Kurt Angle how to bl[...] Jul 30 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that it was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the one who taught Kurt Angle how to bl[...]

Maven Speaks In-Depth About Tough Enough

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven spoke about how he chose WWF Tough Enough over MTV's Real World. “The show came out pre 9/11.[...] Jul 30 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven spoke about how he chose WWF Tough Enough over MTV's Real World. “The show came out pre 9/11.[...]

Tony Khan Discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium From A Google Search

Tony Khan sat down with the New York Post and told a funny story about how he discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was on Google looking at sta[...] Jul 30 - Tony Khan sat down with the New York Post and told a funny story about how he discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was on Google looking at sta[...]

Ariya Daivari Shares High Praise For Enzo Amore on 205 Live

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ariya Daivari spoke about Enzo Amore coming to 205 Live, and what the overall locker room reaction was. &ld[...] Jul 30 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ariya Daivari spoke about Enzo Amore coming to 205 Live, and what the overall locker room reaction was. &ld[...]

Maven Goes Into Detail On Behind-The-Scenes of Royal Rumble 2002 Undertaker Elimination

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven told the story about when he first learned he was going to eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rum[...] Jul 30 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven told the story about when he first learned he was going to eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rum[...]

Renee Paquette On Differences Between AEW and WWE, Talks Moxley/Archer

Renee Paquette, who made her career in WWE as Renee Young, spoke on her Oral Sessions podcast about the differences she's observed between AEW and WWE[...] Jul 30 - Renee Paquette, who made her career in WWE as Renee Young, spoke on her Oral Sessions podcast about the differences she's observed between AEW and WWE[...]

Court Bauer: "MLW's days on YouTube are coming to an end."

Court Bauer, the CEO of MLW, has indicated on his Twitter account that MLW may stop simulcasting their show Fusion on YouTube. MLW's days on YouTub[...] Jul 30 - Court Bauer, the CEO of MLW, has indicated on his Twitter account that MLW may stop simulcasting their show Fusion on YouTube. MLW's days on YouTub[...]

More On Why Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Returned To WWE Just Yet

In an update from Dave Meltzer regarding why Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any pro-wrestling promotion, it could all be down to timing. [...] Jul 30 - In an update from Dave Meltzer regarding why Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any pro-wrestling promotion, it could all be down to timing. [...]