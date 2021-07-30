Tony Khan Discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium From A Google Search

"So we reached out to them, awhile back, long before the pandemic, and had a really good talk and we were going to try to schedule something in 2020 at Arthur Ashe and we weren’t able to do it. I wanted to do this ‘AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam’ show. It ended up being something we had to shelve for a year and coming back and doing it this year and this September.”

“I was on Google looking at stadiums with a roof and googled all the stadiums in the world with a roof, and I was looking through them and I found Arthur Ashe. Obviously, I’m a big sports fan and I was very familiar with Arthur Ashe from watching the U.S. Open over the years. It had never occurred to me that it could be a great wrestling venue. It’s in a historic, incredible wrestling market in New York and I thought it fit so many things we were looking for. We were looking for a big stadium with a roof and I was looking for a great venue in New York and something special that would be a very memorable show and it just fit some many things that it seemed like the perfect venue.”

Tony Khan sat down with the New York Post and told a funny story about how he discovered Arthur Ashe Stadium.

