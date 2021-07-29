Domino's Threatens To Pull Future Ads From AEW Due To Pizza Cutter Angle

"We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward," spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko told Front Office Sports.

Domino's wasn't made aware of this happening at all according to Front Office Sports. Due to this pizza cutter angle, they've since threatened to pull future ads.

After the pizza cutter bit happened in the match, AEW cut to commercial which was for Domino's. While fans are laughing about this on social media, it seems Domino's isn't happy about this.

Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face during this week's AEW Dynamite episode. Now Domino's is threatening to pull ads from AEW due to this bit in the show.

