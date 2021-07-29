Rumor Debunked On Brock Lesnar Signing With AEW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
There were rumors and speculation posted on the Wrestling Observer message board saying that Lesnar signed a deal with a company that is not WWE. Many people took to assume he had signed with AEW. This came from someone who had a 20 year source.
According to Andrew Zarian this is NOT true. Everybody he's spoken to laughed at this rumor going around.
“I can tell you right now that Brock Lesnar has not signed with AEW. They have spoken maybe once in passing, nothing serious what so ever. Everybody that I asked about this they laughed. That’s all I know. I can only tell you what they’ve said to me.
I also know that Dave [Meltzer] said that it is not true, Brock has not already signed with AEW.”
Zarian went to state Brock's current status within WWE and explained while he's not signed with WWE, they'd wish for him to be.
"Brock is not signed with WWE. I know WWE wants him. I have to just say, if I’m WWE, how the hell do you let him go? If this is the case. And it’s not. I’m not saying that it is, it is beyond stupid… A lot of people have said that this is an indicator that WWE are trying to sell. And yes, you try and save as much money as possible when you’re selling. But, you also have to sell at your peak earnings. As much money as you can possibly make, you’ve got to make the company look the best that it possibly can. You’re not going to let all of these top talents go, if you’re selling it. You’d want to stockpile them. A couple of years ago when they were stockpiling talent, I’d say ‘Yeah, maybe they are getting ready for a sale,’ because you want to have the most stacked roster. I don’t believe this story about Brock Lesnar going somewhere.”