Rumor Debunked On Brock Lesnar Signing With AEW

There were rumors and speculation posted on the Wrestling Observer message board saying that Lesnar signed a deal with a company that is not WWE. Many people took to assume he had signed with AEW. This came from someone who had a 20 year source.

According to Andrew Zarian this is NOT true. Everybody he's spoken to laughed at this rumor going around.

“I can tell you right now that Brock Lesnar has not signed with AEW. They have spoken maybe once in passing, nothing serious what so ever. Everybody that I asked about this they laughed. That’s all I know. I can only tell you what they’ve said to me. I also know that Dave [Meltzer] said that it is not true, Brock has not already signed with AEW.”

Zarian went to state Brock's current status within WWE and explained while he's not signed with WWE, they'd wish for him to be.