Possible Plans For Karrion Kross And Scarlett For RAW

Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster.

In a new update by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast the plan is for Kross to keep losing until Scarlett shows up.

The plan is to have Scarlett bring Karrion Kross back on track, with it being that she possesses what it takes to unleash the warrior/gladiator within Kross.