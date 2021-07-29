WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Possible Plans For Karrion Kross And Scarlett For RAW
Posted By: Dustin on Jul 29, 2021
Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster.
In a new update by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast the plan is for Kross to keep losing until Scarlett shows up.
The plan is to have Scarlett bring Karrion Kross back on track, with it being that she possesses what it takes to unleash the warrior/gladiator within Kross.
https://wrestlr.me/69319/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 29
Jul 29 - During today's WWE 2nd quarter earnings call Vince McMahon and President Nick Khan were asked how they feel about AEW as competition. Here was Vince&[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - The viewership numbers for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen special are in. Dynamite drew 1.108 million viewers this week, which is down[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman had discussed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW. “It’s exciting. It’s just g[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster. In a new update by Andrew Zarian [...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - WWE has issued the following release about their Second Quarter 2021 earnings: WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Key Performance Metric[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams was reportedly escorted out of WWE NXT's recent tapings. Williams frequently attends wrestling shows in Florida [...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Kurt Angle has revealed in an interview with Fightful that AEW contacted him with an offer to have a run with the company. Angle stated he was "flatt[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what was told to him when he contacted people within WWE about Karrion Kross losing t[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - It is being reported by Deadline and Variety that Peacock, the streaming service that offers exclusive WWE content, has now hit roughly 54 million sub[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - It was previously reported some time ago that someone had stolen several items from the WWE Thunderdome that were owned by World Wrestling Entertainme[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Waves were made in the wrestling world when Sting debuted in AEW. Many have been concerned for Sting's well-being, due to taking powerbombs and other[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - There had been reports over the last few weeks that Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 next month, it’s now looking like that will not [...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - During last night’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen special, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in a pre-taped segment issued a challenge for t[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π