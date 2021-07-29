WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WWE Reports Their Second Quarter 2021 Results

Posted By: Joe West on Jul 29, 2021

WWE Reports Their Second Quarter 2021 Results

WWE has issued the following release about their Second Quarter 2021 earnings:

WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Key Performance Metrics Improve

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights*

* (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise)

  • Revenue was $265.6 million, an increase of 19% or $42.2 million, primarily due to an increase in Media segment revenue driven by the increased monetization of content and, to a lesser extent, an increase in Live Event segment revenue reflecting ticket sales from WrestleMania, the Company’s first ticketed live event since the first quarter 2020
  • Operating income was $46.3 million, a decrease of 17% or $9.4 million, primarily driven by higher television and event-related production expense related to WWE ThunderDome and WrestleMania 37 and, to a lesser extent, increased personnel expense, including $8.1 million in severance expense as well as higher compensation expense as employees returned from furlough
  • Adjusted OIBDA1 was $68.1 million, a decrease of 7% or $5.4 million
  • WWE announced its return to live event touring beginning July 16, 2021, with tickets for events on sale through the end of September 2021. The five events that aired through July 26 have been at or close to full capacity with current demand for future events at least on par with 2019
  • Digital video views were a record 11.2 billion, an increase of 13%, and hours consumed were a record 394 million, an increase of 5%, across digital and social platforms2
  • Return of capital to shareholders totaled $27.9 million, including $18.8 million in share repurchases and $9.1 million in dividends paid

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“During the second quarter, we generated solid financial results as we continued to focus on building fan engagement,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “With the announced return to live event touring and robust ticket demand, we believe we can further consumption across platforms, maximize new business opportunities and drive long-term growth.”

Kristina Salen, WWE Chief Financial Officer, added “In the quarter, Adjusted OIBDA results reflected an increase in television production expenses to enhance the viewing experience of WWE’s fans. Although Adjusted OIBDA declined, key performance metrics demonstrated positive trends and we continue to realize better than expected television production efficiencies, stronger sponsorship sales and heightened demand for our live events.”

econd-Quarter Consolidated Results*

* (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise)

Revenue was $265.6 million, an increase of 19% or $42.2 million, primarily due to an increase in Media segment revenue driven by the increased monetization of content and, to a lesser extent, an increase in Live Event segment revenue reflecting ticket sales from WrestleMania, the Company’s first ticketed live event since the first quarter 2020.

Operating Income was $46.3 million, a decrease of 17% or $9.4 million, primarily driven by increased television and event-related production expense due to WWE ThunderDome and WrestleMania 37. In the prior year quarter, WWE produced all televised content, including WrestleMania 36, from its lower production cost training facility. The decrease in operating income was also driven by an increase in personnel expense, which includes $8.1 million in severance expense primarily related to the combination of WWE’s television, digital and studios teams into one organization for a more unified content strategy and more streamlined content production, as well as higher compensation expense as employees returned from furlough. The increase in operating expense was partially offset by an increase in Media segment revenue driven by the increased monetization of content and, to a lesser extent, an increase in Live Event segment revenue reflecting ticket sales from WrestleMania. Additionally, operating income reflected a $4.2 million year-over-year reduction in stock compensation expense primarily due to forfeitures arising from the Company’s business restructuring. The Company’s operating income margin decreased to 17.4% from 24.9%, driven by the increase in production and personnel expenses (described above).

Adjusted OIBDA (which excludes stock compensation) was $68.1 million, a decrease of 7% or $5.4 million. Adjusted OIBDA excludes $8.1 million in severance expense (described above). The Company’s Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased to 25.6% from 32.9%.

Net Income was $29.2 million, a decrease of 33% or $14.6 million, reflecting lower operating performance as described above. Current period results reflected the after-tax impact of $6.3 million in severance expense and compared to the after-tax impact of $6.1 million from an unrealized gain on an equity investment in the prior year period. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income3 was $35.5 million, a decrease of 6% or $2.2 million.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $19.5 million, a decrease from $74.8 million, primarily driven by the timing of collections associated with Network revenue, higher federal income tax payments due to lower foreign tax credits and, to a lesser extent, lower operating performance.

Free Cash Flow was $13.3 million, a decrease from $67.7 million, primarily driven by the change in operating cash flow.4

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $443 million as of June 30, 2021.

Debt totaled $220 million as of June 30, 2021, including $198 million associated with the carrying value of convertible senior notes due 2023. The Company has no amounts outstanding under its revolving line of credit and estimates related debt capacity of approximately $200 million.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

The Company returned $27.9 million to shareholders in the second quarter 2021, including $18.8 million in share repurchases and $9.1 million in dividends paid. Under the Company’s existing share repurchase program, more than 336,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of $55.77 per share in the second quarter 2021, resulting in approximately $323 million remaining available for repurchase of the $500 million authorization. WWE intends to continue opportunistic repurchases under the program.

Basis of Presentation

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included the impact of $8.1 million in severance expense. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included the impact of an unrealized gain of $7.7 million related to the recognition of an upward mark-to-market adjustment on a certain equity investment. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included a net loss of $3.8 million related to certain equity investments, which included $11.5 million of impairment charges partially offset by an unrealized gain of $7.7 million. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 can be found in the supplemental schedule on page 13 of this release.

Results by Operating Segment*

* (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise)

Media

Second-Quarter 2021

Revenue was $233.9 million, an increase of 17% or $33.8 million, primarily driven by the increased monetization of content, including higher content license fees associated with the delivery of WWE Network content, the contractual escalation of core content rights fees from the distribution of the Company’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, as well as license fees from the distribution of original content. Finally, Media revenue increased due to higher sales of advertising and sponsorship across platforms.

Operating income was $80.8 million, a decrease of 1% or $0.8 million, as the increase in revenue (described above) was more than offset by an increase in television production expense due to WWE ThunderDome as well as a $3.4 million decrease in stock compensation expense (as described above).

Adjusted OIBDA (which excludes stock compensation) was $86.2 million, representing a decrease of 5% or $4.3 million.

Live Events

Second-Quarter 2021

Revenue was $9.2 million, an increase of more than 8x or $8.2 million, driven by an increase in ticket sales as the Company staged its marquee annual event, WrestleMania, over two-consecutive sold-out nights. WrestleMania was the Company’s first ticketed-audience event held since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak more than one year ago.

Operating income was $0.9 million, an increase of 120% or $5.4 million, as the increase in ticket sales (described above) was partially offset by an increase in event-related expenses.

Adjusted OIBDA was $1.1 million, an increase of 126% or $5.3 million.

Consumer Products

Second-Quarter 2021

Revenue was $22.5 million, an increase of 1% or $0.2 million, as higher toy royalties and venue merchandise sales resulting from WrestleMania (described above) offset lower eCommerce merchandise sales. The decrease in eCommerce sales reflected a tough comparison to elevated COVID-related sales in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $7.9 million, an increase of 4% or $0.3 million, primarily due to changes in product mix and, to a lesser extent, an increase in revenue (described above).

Adjusted OIBDA was $8.4 million, representing an increase of 4% or $0.3 million.

Business Outlook5

In January, the Company issued Adjusted OIBDA guidance of $270 million to $305 million for the full year 2021. During the second quarter, key performance metrics demonstrated positive trends, and the Company continue to realize better-than-expected television production efficiencies, stronger sponsorship sales, and heightened demand for its live events. However, management is not adjusting full year 2021 guidance at this time given ongoing caution regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 and its variants on WWE’s operations.

Additionally, the Company anticipates spending on its new headquarters buildout as the projects re-starts in the second half of 2021. For the full year 2021, the Company estimates total capital expenditures of [$85 million to $105 million]. The increase in capital expenditures for 2021 reflects the acceleration of certain construction spend, as the overall cost of construction – net of tenant incentives, tax credits and other capital offsets – has not materially increased. The total net cost of the Company’s new headquarters through completion is estimated within a range of [$160 million to $180 million].

Notes

  1. The definition of Adjusted OIBDA can be found in the Non-GAAP Measures section of the release on page 5. A reconciliation of three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Operating Income to Adjusted OIBDA can be found in the Supplemental Information in this release on page 14
  2. Consumption includes videos viewed on third-party (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, etc.) and WWE platforms (WWE.com and WWE App, including the Free Version of WWE Network). Facebook consumption, which is a primary driver of the growth in digital consumption, reflects an increase in the related measurement window from 30 days to 6 months after posting- effective April 1, 2021
  3. A reconciliation of three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Net Income to Adjusted Net Income can be found in the Supplemental Information in this release on page 13
  4. A reconciliation of three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the Supplemental Information in this release on page 15
  5. The Company’s business model and expected results will continue to be subject to significant execution and other risks, including risks relating to the impact of COVID-19 on WWE’s business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; WWE Network; uncertainties associated with international markets and risks inherent in large live events, and other risk factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, WWE is unable to provide a reconciliation of full year 2021 guidance to GAAP measures as, at this time, WWE cannot accurately determine all of the adjustments that would be required
Source: HeelByNature.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/69318/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jul 29
Vince McMahon Doesn't Feel AEW Is A Threat Like WCW
During today's WWE 2nd quarter earnings call Vince McMahon and President Nick Khan were asked how they feel about AEW as competition. Here was Vince&[...]
Jul 29 - During today's WWE 2nd quarter earnings call Vince McMahon and President Nick Khan were asked how they feel about AEW as competition. Here was Vince&[...]
Jul 29
AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1.1 Million Viewers For Fight For The Fallen Show
The viewership numbers for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen special are in. Dynamite drew 1.108 million viewers this week, which is down[...]
Jul 29 - The viewership numbers for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen special are in. Dynamite drew 1.108 million viewers this week, which is down[...]
Jul 29
Sean Waltman Says CM Punk And Daniel Bryan Joining AEW Is A "F*cking Game Changer"
On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman had discussed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW. “It’s exciting. It’s just g[...]
Jul 29 - On the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman had discussed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW. “It’s exciting. It’s just g[...]
Jul 29
Possible Plans For Karrion Kross And Scarlett For RAW
Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster. In a new update by Andrew Zarian [...]
Jul 29 - Despite the fact Scarlett has not been on WWE lately, it seems that they may have plans for her on the main roster. In a new update by Andrew Zarian [...]
Jul 29
WWE Reports Their Second Quarter 2021 Results
WWE has issued the following release about their Second Quarter 2021 earnings: WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Key Performance Metric[...]
Jul 29 - WWE has issued the following release about their Second Quarter 2021 earnings: WWE® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Key Performance Metric[...]
Jul 29
ROH Adds Quinn McKay To Women's Championship Tournament
Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...]
Jul 29 - Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...]
Jul 29
Mark Henry On Differences Between AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage
Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...]
Jul 29 - Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...]
Jul 29
Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Is A "Compassionate Person"
Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...]
Jul 29 - Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...]
Jul 29
AEW Updates Live Event Code of Conduct With New Rules For Fans
Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...]
Jul 29 - Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...]
Jul 29
WATCH: Dave Bautista in See: Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...]
Jul 29 - Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...]
Jul 29
Braun Strowman Teases "Big Moves" Coming
Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...]
Jul 29 - Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...]

Jul 29
Matt Hardy: "I'm pretty sure I invented the AEW wrestling style with OMEGA."
During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...]
Jul 29 - During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...]
Jul 29
AEW Rampage in Chicago Tickets Go On Presale Tomorrow
The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...]
Jul 29 - The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...]
Jul 29
Reginald Talks R-Truth, Ricochet, and Tumbling
Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...]
Jul 29 - Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...]
Jul 29
Damian Priest On Differences Between Being On NXT and RAW
During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...]
Jul 29 - During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...]
Jul 29
JJ Williams of The Wrestling Observer Kicked Out of WWE NXT Tapings
The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams was reportedly escorted out of WWE NXT's recent tapings. Williams frequently attends wrestling shows in Florida [...]
Jul 29 - The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams was reportedly escorted out of WWE NXT's recent tapings. Williams frequently attends wrestling shows in Florida [...]
Jul 29
WWE Executives Reportedly "Shocked" At Rumor of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan Being AEW-Bound
Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...]
Jul 29 - Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...]
Jul 29
Several CM Punk References Made At AEW Fight For The Fallen
On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...]
Jul 29 - On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...]
Jul 29
Kurt Angle Reveals AEW and IMPACT Offers
Kurt Angle has revealed in an interview with Fightful that AEW contacted him with an offer to have a run with the company. Angle stated he was "flatt[...]
Jul 29 - Kurt Angle has revealed in an interview with Fightful that AEW contacted him with an offer to have a run with the company. Angle stated he was "flatt[...]
Jul 29
The Reason Karrion Kross Lost To Jeff Hardy In Main Roster Debut
During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what was told to him when he contacted people within WWE about Karrion Kross losing t[...]
Jul 29 - During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what was told to him when he contacted people within WWE about Karrion Kross losing t[...]
Jul 29
Peacock Has Gained Over 50 Million Subscribers
It is being reported by Deadline and Variety that Peacock, the streaming service that offers exclusive WWE content, has now hit roughly 54 million sub[...]
Jul 29 - It is being reported by Deadline and Variety that Peacock, the streaming service that offers exclusive WWE content, has now hit roughly 54 million sub[...]
Jul 29
Crime Stoppers Offering $5000 For Stolen WWE Thunderdome Items
It was previously reported some time ago that someone had stolen several items from the WWE Thunderdome that were owned by World Wrestling Entertainme[...]
Jul 29 - It was previously reported some time ago that someone had stolen several items from the WWE Thunderdome that were owned by World Wrestling Entertainme[...]
Jul 29
Cody Rhodes: "Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join."
Waves were made in the wrestling world when Sting debuted in AEW. Many have been concerned for Sting's well-being, due to taking powerbombs and other[...]
Jul 29 - Waves were made in the wrestling world when Sting debuted in AEW. Many have been concerned for Sting's well-being, due to taking powerbombs and other[...]
Jul 29
Cardi B Probably Won't Be Hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021
There had been reports over the last few weeks that Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 next month, it’s now looking like that will not [...]
Jul 29 - There had been reports over the last few weeks that Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 next month, it’s now looking like that will not [...]
Jul 29
Possible SPOILER On Jon Moxley's Opponent For AEW All Out 2021 Pay-Per-View
During last night’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen special, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in a pre-taped segment issued a challenge for t[...]
Jul 29 - During last night’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen special, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in a pre-taped segment issued a challenge for t[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π