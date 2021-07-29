Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Is A "Compassionate Person"

Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters during his time in WWE.

"I don’t know Vince real well. The last thing I wanna do is try to pretend I do. I don’t think a lot of people know Vince real well outside of his immediate family and people he’s very close to in business. That’s a very small circle of people. From my limited time there, in addition of some of the things I’ve heard Vince do for people – some of it nobody has ever heard of it, and some of it I know first-hand having been in proximity to certain situations.

I think Vince has a much bigger heart than anybody gives him credit for. It’s offset sometimes professionally with the things he says and the way he carries himself, but I think there’s a much more compassionate person and side of Vince McMahon than most people would realize unless you’re in that inner circle or close to it."