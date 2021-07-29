Reginald Talks R-Truth, Ricochet, and Tumbling

Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth.

“For one, to be in the ring with R-Truth in itself is a blessing. Because looking up to R-Truth when I was younger…to share the ring with him was one, incredible, and also it was in my home state, so that was also great for me.”

The conversation shifted to Reginald's tumbling career.

“So, my friends and I and my brothers, we used to tumble in the grass, and I used to watch them when I was 3-years-old, so I’d watch these guys and turn myself on the bed. So, yeah, I started turning myself over and flipping at 3-years-old. At the age of 9, I started seeing my brothers do it, and things started slowing down for me. It seemed like a movie; the flips started to slow down. We would meet each other in vacant lots and do them on dirty mattresses and stuff like that. We would just flip for hours and hours throughout the day.”

But back to wrestling, Reginald also spoke about Ricochet.

“Oh, he’s motivation, and he’s a mentor; he’s everything to me. He was one of the guys that I gravitated towards when I got here because before I got here, I looked up to him. He was the one doing all the cool and high-flying movements and whatnot. He’s been such a huge help, big mentor and definitely most vital to my career.”

And, of course, he spoke about his entrance.