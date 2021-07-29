JJ Williams of The Wrestling Observer Kicked Out of WWE NXT Tapings

Last week I was singled out and removed from the tv taping due to my association with WONF4W. Security took a picture of my ID, had me delete the photos from my phone and escorted me off the property. My time and devotion will no longer be given to their company going forward.

Williams claims security approached him and took a picture of his ID before being told to delete event photos from his phone. Following this, he was escorted off the property. Williams also says that he was told his Twitter is being monitored.

Williams frequently attends wrestling shows in Florida and live-tweets pictures he takes while at them, but WWE apparently took exception to this behavior.

The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams was reportedly escorted out of WWE NXT's recent tapings.

ROH Adds Quinn McKay To Women's Championship Tournament

Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...] Jul 29 - Ring of Honor has issued a press release, confirming that Quinn McKay has been added to the ROH Women's Championship Tournament. Thanks to Honor Na[...]

Mark Henry On Differences Between AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage

Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...] Jul 29 - Mark Henry spoke with TVInsider about the differences between AEW Dynamite and the upcoming show AEW Rampage. "I can tell you right now there is go[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Is A "Compassionate Person"

Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...] Jul 29 - Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and discussed what he's observed about Vince McMahon from their backstage encounters[...]

AEW Updates Live Event Code of Conduct With New Rules For Fans

Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...] Jul 29 - Following an incident where a fan jumped the barricade at AEW Dynamite and tried to attack Chris Jericho, AEW has updated their Code of Conduct for li[...]

WATCH: Dave Bautista in See: Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...] Jul 29 - Apple TV+ is rolling out a second season of their series See, which will feature Dave Bautista as Edo Voss. “See is set in a brutal and pri[...]

Braun Strowman Teases "Big Moves" Coming

Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...] Jul 29 - Following his release from WWE back in June, Braun Strowman announced the following: “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me![...]

Matt Hardy: "I'm pretty sure I invented the AEW wrestling style with OMEGA."

During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...] Jul 29 - During an interview with Culture State, Matt Hardy spoke about his old independent wrestling federation OMEGA and how it relates to the company he's i[...]

AEW Rampage in Chicago Tickets Go On Presale Tomorrow

The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...] Jul 29 - The August 20th AEW Rampage show in Chicago will go on presale tomorrow morning at 11am EST. The presale code is PWTUC. The show will take place in [...]

Reginald Talks R-Truth, Ricochet, and Tumbling

Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...] Jul 29 - Current WWE 24/7 champion Reginald appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his recent match against R-Truth. “For one, to be in the ring w[...]

Damian Priest On Differences Between Being On NXT and RAW

During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...] Jul 29 - During an interview with Car Con Carne, Damian Priest revealed what it feels like to transition from NXT to RAW. "NXT is WWE, obviously, but growin[...]

WWE Executives Reportedly "Shocked" At Rumor of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan Being AEW-Bound

Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...] Jul 29 - Andrew Zarian has stated during the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that several WWE network partners are “shocked” at the growing rumor tha[...]

Several CM Punk References Made At AEW Fight For The Fallen

On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...] Jul 29 - On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion. Nick Jackson hits a high knee[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals AEW and IMPACT Offers

Kurt Angle has revealed in an interview with Fightful that AEW contacted him with an offer to have a run with the company. Angle stated he was "flatt[...] Jul 29 - Kurt Angle has revealed in an interview with Fightful that AEW contacted him with an offer to have a run with the company. Angle stated he was "flatt[...]

The Reason Karrion Kross Lost To Jeff Hardy In Main Roster Debut

During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what was told to him when he contacted people within WWE about Karrion Kross losing t[...] Jul 29 - During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what was told to him when he contacted people within WWE about Karrion Kross losing t[...]

Peacock Has Gained Over 50 Million Subscribers

It is being reported by Deadline and Variety that Peacock, the streaming service that offers exclusive WWE content, has now hit roughly 54 million sub[...] Jul 29 - It is being reported by Deadline and Variety that Peacock, the streaming service that offers exclusive WWE content, has now hit roughly 54 million sub[...]

Crime Stoppers Offering $5000 For Stolen WWE Thunderdome Items

It was previously reported some time ago that someone had stolen several items from the WWE Thunderdome that were owned by World Wrestling Entertainme[...] Jul 29 - It was previously reported some time ago that someone had stolen several items from the WWE Thunderdome that were owned by World Wrestling Entertainme[...]

Cody Rhodes: "Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join."

Waves were made in the wrestling world when Sting debuted in AEW. Many have been concerned for Sting's well-being, due to taking powerbombs and other[...] Jul 29 - Waves were made in the wrestling world when Sting debuted in AEW. Many have been concerned for Sting's well-being, due to taking powerbombs and other[...]

Cardi B Probably Won't Be Hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021

There had been reports over the last few weeks that Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 next month, it’s now looking like that will not [...] Jul 29 - There had been reports over the last few weeks that Cardi B will be hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 next month, it’s now looking like that will not [...]

Possible SPOILER On Jon Moxley's Opponent For AEW All Out 2021 Pay-Per-View

During last night’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen special, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in a pre-taped segment issued a challenge for t[...] Jul 29 - During last night’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen special, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in a pre-taped segment issued a challenge for t[...]

David Crockett To Call Matches For AEW Dark: Elevation

David Crockett appeared live during this week's AEW taping in North Carolina and it was announced that he will call matches for next week’s AEW [...] Jul 29 - David Crockett appeared live during this week's AEW taping in North Carolina and it was announced that he will call matches for next week’s AEW [...]

Injury Update On Cash Wheeler Following 'Freak' Accident During AEW Dynamite

As reported last night, Cash Wheeler suffered a nasty cut to his arm during last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite from Charl[...] Jul 29 - As reported last night, Cash Wheeler suffered a nasty cut to his arm during last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite from Charl[...]

Tony Khan Cleared Bloody No Rules Match With TNT Prior To Broadcast

As witnessed last night on AEW Dynamite, the main event of the broadcast on TNT featured a bloody no rules match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage f[...] Jul 29 - As witnessed last night on AEW Dynamite, the main event of the broadcast on TNT featured a bloody no rules match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage f[...]

U.S. Streaming Service Peacock Is Coming to Sky In Europe

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which carried WWE programming is set to come to Europe. Comcast today announced NBCUniversal and Sky[...] Jul 29 - Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which carried WWE programming is set to come to Europe. Comcast today announced NBCUniversal and Sky[...]