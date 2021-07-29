Several CM Punk References Made At AEW Fight For The Fallen

On last night's AEW Dynamite, several references were made to the rumors that CM Punk is on his way to the promotion.

Nick Jackson hits a high knee strike in the corner into a bulldog. pic.twitter.com/BCF63nNq2Q — Joshua Gagnon — sounds like “gon-yen” (@HeelDoors) July 29, 2021

The first one came with Nick Jackson pulling off the corner knee strike/bulldog combination that Punk is known for. While Jackson has done the move in the past, when paired with these other references it becomes more blatant.

Another reference was made when MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho using much of the same vernacular as Punk did in his infamous "Pipebomb" promo against John Cena.

It's also worth noting that Darby Allin called out anyone who thinks they're "the best in the world."

Whether or not Punk is actually headed to AEW remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: they're having fun with the speculation.