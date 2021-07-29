The Reason Karrion Kross Lost To Jeff Hardy In Main Roster Debut

During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed what was told to him when he contacted people within WWE about Karrion Kross losing to Jeff Hardy during his main roster debut.

“Karrion Kross was supposed to lose again to Jeff Hardy in the rematch and then finally go berzerk. I’m not 100 percent on this but I was told that the plan was that Karrion Kross keeps losing until Scarlett shows up and that’s gonna bring him back on track because she is able to unleash the warrior, whatever they’re calling him, the gladiator in him.”

“When I spoke to somebody over there they were like ‘yea I don’t understand why people are freaking out on the internet, it’s leading to something. Why don’t people understand, we’re telling a story, the match doesn’t matter, the story matters.’ Those aren’t my words, I don’t agree that he should be losing but I also agree that sometimes we should let things play out.”